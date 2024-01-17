Eva Mendes had the perfect response to husband Ryan Gosling becoming a meme

Celeb spouses Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling honestly could not be a better match — especially when it comes to their shared sense of humour. In case you missed it, Ryan won a Critics' Choice Award on Sunday for his song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie soundtrack, but it's his reaction to the announcement that has caused him to go viral.

When he heard that he had won, Ryan was filmed looking utterly surprised and confused, treating us to a facial expression that has since (obviously) become something of a meme.

While a lot of people just thought the actor's reaction was hilarious, others thought that perhaps he thought it was wrong or ironic that he — a man — would win this award based on the Barbie movie, which criticised gender dynamics in modern life.

In particular, there is a bit of irony to this award, considering the song's chorus, which goes: "'Cause I'm just Ken / Anywhere else, I'd be a ten / Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blond fragility? / I'm just Ken / Where I see love, she sees a friend / What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?" (But we have to admit the song IS a banger.)

One person tweeted: "Movie made by women for women. Man wins the award."

Another said: "He’s questioning if anyone actually watched the movie," while another quipped: "Ryan Gosling is 100% a girl’s girl."

Meanwhile, Ryan's wife and fellow superstar Eva Mendes posted a reaction gif of him from the awards ceremony on Instagram, captioning it: "I LOVE HIM!!!!"

One fan wrote: "Eva you are the queen of his heart but I gotta say…..he’s all of our husband now."

Incredible stuff.