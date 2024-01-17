Eva Mendes had the perfect response to husband Ryan Gosling becoming a meme

Adorable and hilarious.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Celeb spouses Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling honestly could not be a better match — especially when it comes to their shared sense of humour. In case you missed it, Ryan won a Critics' Choice Award on Sunday for his song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie soundtrack, but it's his reaction to the announcement that has caused him to go viral.

When he heard that he had won, Ryan was filmed looking utterly surprised and confused, treating us to a facial expression that has since (obviously) become something of a meme.

While a lot of people just thought the actor's reaction was hilarious, others thought that perhaps he thought it was wrong or ironic that he — a man — would win this award based on the Barbie movie, which criticised gender dynamics in modern life.

In particular, there is a bit of irony to this award, considering the song's chorus, which goes: "'Cause I'm just Ken / Anywhere else, I'd be a ten / Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blond fragility? / I'm just Ken / Where I see love, she sees a friend / What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?" (But we have to admit the song IS a banger.)

One person tweeted: "Movie made by women for women. Man wins the award."

Another said: "He’s questioning if anyone actually watched the movie," while another quipped: "Ryan Gosling is 100% a girl’s girl."

Meanwhile, Ryan's wife and fellow superstar Eva Mendes posted a reaction gif of him from the awards ceremony on Instagram, captioning it: "I LOVE HIM!!!!"

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

A photo posted by on

One fan wrote: "Eva you are the queen of his heart but I gotta say…..he’s all of our husband now."

Incredible stuff.

Topics
Eva Mendes Ryan Gosling
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸