Has Ryan Gosling secretly married Eva Mendes?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have always been extremely private about their relationship, a true feat given the pair have been together for eleven years and share two children. While it has never been officially confirmed if the pair are married, Mendes shared a telling photo on Instagram which has sparked theories.

In a photo posted to the social media platform yesterday, Mendes was seen holding up her left wrist to the camera. A tattoo on it immediately caught fans’ attention, as it reads “de Gosling” - which translates to “of Gosling” and is seemingly in reference to The Notebook star’s last name.

She also left a cryptic caption, which was a string of emojis of two black hearts and crossed swords. Fans were quick to comment on her ink, with fans asking in the comments whether the pair were married and complimenting her on it. (Mendes hasn’t responded to any of them.)

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

According to journalist Rosa Sanchez at Harper’s Bazaar, the tattoo could be more than just a romantic gesture. Sanchez wrote, “In Hispanic culture, when a woman gets married to a man, the husband's last name is often added onto the woman's original name using "de" or "of." So Mendes's name could be Eva Mendes de Gosling.”

This actually isn’t the first time Mendes’ tattoo has come up, as fans had previously spotted the “de Gosling” tattoo as early as last April .

While neither Mendes or Gosling have confirmed if they’ve tied the knot, the pair have in the past gushed about their love for one another and their family. The pair met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and have been inseparable ever since, later welcoming two daughters in 2014 and 2016 amidst their busy schedules.

Back in 2015, Gosling also told Hello! magazine, “I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with .”