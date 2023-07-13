Daniel Radcliffe sweetly opened up about being a first-time dad

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child together in April of this year, and as his way, Dan is happy to open up about what life is like for him as a new dad.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his upcoming series, Miracle Workers, the Harry Potter star revealed that his and Erin's baby is a boy, and spoke about how much they've been loving parenthood.

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing — it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Daniel told the publication.

"I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we're having a great time."

Asked how he thinks having a baby will affect his work projects, Dan said: "I think it certainly will. It hasn't really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year.

"So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective — not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.

"I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

Daniel and Erin have been together for about a decade, having met on the set of the 2012 film Kill Your Darlings.

Speaking of their connection during filming, Daniel once told Playboy (via Us Weekly), "That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time.

"There’s no acting going on — not from my end, anyway. There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."

AAAAAWWW!!!!