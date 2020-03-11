Why Daniel Radcliffe thinks Harry Potter will get a reboot

Here for it?

So you consider yourself a bit of a Potterhead. You’ve looked into studying Harry Potter law at uni and you’re convinced by this Snape death theory because it all makes so much sense. You also feel pretty smug when you tell people that science has shown people who read Harry Potter are nicer, and you’re the first to know when there’s a HP reunion in real life.

But how do you feel about a Harry Potter reboot?

Considering that they’re now a Christmas telly staple, it feels like we’ve always had the movies in our lives – after all, it has been almost nineteen years since the very first film debuted across the globe.

However, Daniel Radcliffe sounds pretty certain that there’ll be a reboot at some point in the not so distant future.

He told IGN: ‘I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more.

‘It will be interesting to see how long those films stay… it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point… It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series. I’m fascinated to watch.’

New films? A series? We can’t deal.

Daniel also revealed what his fave film is – and it’s not what you’d expect.

He told Wired: ‘I love the last one, but I also really love the fifth, which is not a lot of people’s favourite, I kind of realise.’

So why Order of the Phoenix?

He continued: ‘I love it because of the relationship between Harry and Sirius [Black], and you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie.’

Interesting.