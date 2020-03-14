Daniel Radcliffe just opened up about the Harry Potter reboot

Potterheads, you'll want to read this.

Exciting news for Harry Potter fans worldwide: Daniel Radcliffe may just have hinted at the prospect of the films being rebooted and we’re really, really here for it.

Fun fact: did you know that a study last year found that Harry Potter fans make better partners? And more Journal of Applied Psychology research discovered that if you read the books, you’re more likely to be ‘accepting and understanding of others’? We mean, if that’s not science…

But back to the news of the HP reboot. Chatting to IGN this week, the 30-year-old actor shared a theory about a potential reboot of the world-famous book and movie franchise. The books written by J. K. Rowling, were adapted into eight films and took ten years to film. They were so popular, there’s now a Harry Potter world, a Warner Bros tour, plus the biggest Harry Potter shop in the world (you were warned).

Radcliffe himself hasn’t played his character, Harry, in nearly ten years since Deathly Hallows Part 2, the last movie was released.

Explaining that he believed the world created by the author was too magical not to be revisited, he said: ‘I’m sure there will be some other version of it.’

‘I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more,’ he said, in reference to the newer Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchises, starring Eddie Redmayne as the leading character, Newt Scamander.

Back on the films he starred in, Radcliffe said: ‘It will be interesting to see how long those films stay… it feels like there’s a sacredness around them at the moment, but that’ll go, the shine will wear off at some point…’

‘It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series. I’m fascinated to watch.’

Regardless of how or when they’re made, we’re very, very excited about the reboot. Watch this space…