Courteney Cox did a Monica Geller act on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Courteney Cox has had it up to here with people disrespecting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress hilariously channeled her Friends character Monica Geller recently. She posted an Instagram video that shows people walking on her recently acquired star, even wiping their shoes on it. Courteney then comes out of a shop, sprays cleaning solution on the star, and starts cleaning it up.

She exasperatedly shouts after the people who walked on it that they could have at least walked around it, then goes on to also clean the stars of her famous friends Laura Dern, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Courteney captioned the post: "Someone’s gotta do it"

Reese herself commented: "Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!"

Selma Blair said: " Thanks for keeping all the greats so clean and sparkly."

Her Friends costar Lisa Kudrow added: "Only the best thing ever"

And a fan hilariously joked: "Not just health department clean, Monica clean"

As every Friends fan knows, Monica was known for liking to clean more than anything else in the world, so this gag video is especially fitting — but it also looks like Courteney might genuinely have more in common with Monica in real life than you might have thought.

She released this video to promote a brand new line of homecare goods, appropriately called Homecourt (opens in new tab). In case you're wondering, the brand is available in the UK, and carries all sorts of yummy-smelling goods, from washing up liquid to candles, from room deodorant to hand cream — and of course the surface cleaner Court used to clean up the stars.

Every item in the line is made using sustainable, plant-derived, and upcycled ingredients, is free of harsh chemicals that harm your skin and the planet, and is packaged in 100 percent recycled materials.

Courteney received her star on the famous street in Los Angeles back in February, and she accepted the honour with Laura Dern, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston by her side. Friends forever, etc., etc.