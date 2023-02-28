Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow just had a surprise Friends reunion

Friends (opens in new tab) may have wrapped back in 2004, but the cast are still very much - well - friends.

Jennifer Aniston (opens in new tab), David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to their characters almost twenty years ago - meaning it has been over for twice as long as it was actually running for.

Feeling old yet? Same.

But the actors have remained close over the years, with Courteney chosen as Jen's maid of honour when she married Justin Theroux, and Jen taking on the role of godmother to her daughter, Coco.

This week, Jen, Courteney and Lisa reunited for a mini-reunion (opens in new tab) to celebrate Courteney being awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor, who played Monica Geller for ten years, became the 2,750th person to receive the honour, and she had her Friends co-stars by her side.

At the ceremony in Los Angeles, Jen stepped up to congratulate her pal, saying: "We're very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters. To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that.

"[Courteney] instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another.

"Those wise, wise words have stayed with me – I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day."

We're not crying, you are.