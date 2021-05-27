So Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are actually related and Friends fans are losing it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Thanks to the hotly anticipated reunion, Friends fans can (understandably) talk of nothing else. Whether it’s reminiscing about their favourite scenes, rewatching the best episodes or talking in the show’s most iconic catchphrases, Friends fever is at an all time high.

But if you thought you knew everything there was to know about it, then we are here to let you know you’d be wrong. There’s one fact that is causing waves and confusing fans across the globe.

While Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry played lovebirds Monica and Chandler, research from Genealogy website, MyHeritage, claims that the pair are distant cousins in real life.

Erm – what? How? What again?

The site uncovered the link, reporting that they are 11th cousins who are related by a William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, who married 500 years ago. Ellen is said to have then moved overseas to America in 1653 with her two sons, Roger and William.

According to the experts, William is a direct ancestor of Matthew Perry, and Roger is a direct ancestor of Courteney.

But in an even weirder twist of events, the pair are also distantly related to none other than Lady Gaga.

Roi Mandel, the head of research at MyHeritage, told CNN: ‘We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name.

‘We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related.’

Mandel added: ‘This is not such a surprise. It makes sense that when you go so many generations back, the chances of people being connected are higher.’

If you’re ‘Oh. My. God’ing right now, then same.