Cassie Ventura has released a statement following leaked Diddy hotel footage

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains themes of abuse and physical assault

Last weekend, hotel surveillance footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs appearing to physically assault his ex-partner Cassie Ventura was leaked online. In a now-settled federal lawsuit made against Combs in November 2023, Cassie had accused the musician of assault during their relationship. Combs denied all allegations against him, and the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed sum.

Shortly after the clip from 2016 went viral, Combs released a statement addressing his 'inexcusable' actions and claimed: "I was disgusted when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry."

Cassie had not commented publicly until today, and has now shared a statement discussing domestic violence and urging people to 'believe victims the first time'. In an Instagram post, Cassie shared a statement which reads: "Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love always, Cassie."

Celebrities and fans were quick to send their love and support to Cassie, with Kelly Rowland sending prayer and heart emojis, while Clara Amfo wrote: "You are remarkable and are saving lives with your bravery. We love and appreciate you."

Earlier this week, Cassie's husband Alex Fine shared a powerful statement on his own Instagram account, sharing his support for survivors and writing: "Men who hurt women hate women."

If you are experiencing domestic abuse or are worried about someone you know, contact the free 24-hour National Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. If you are in an emergency situation, please call 999.