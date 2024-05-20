Cassie Ventura’s husband releases powerful statement in response to shocking Sean 'Diddy' Combs hotel footage

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains themes of abuse and physical assault

This weekend saw the release of shocking hotel surveillance footage from 2016, appearing to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assault his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The CCTV video footage, released by CNN, shows Ventura trying to leave a hotel before Combs appears to run after her, grab her by the neck and push her to the floor. The video goes on to seemingly show Combs kick Ventura, and briefly drag her back in the direction of his hotel room.

Cassie Ventura has previously made allegations of assault against Combs, filing a now-settled federal lawsuit against him in November 2023. Combs has previously denied the allegations of assault, but made a public apology this weekend following the release of the video footage.

While Cassie Ventura declined to comment on the 2016 footage following its release this weekend, her husband Alex Fine posted a powerful statement to Instagram, calling for an end to violence against women.

"Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," read his social media message that has gone on to amass over 250k likes. "As men violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

His statement continued: "To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors, you're not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I'm sorry you live in a world where you're not protected, and you don't feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved. To the abusers, you're done. You're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore."

Captioning the statement, Fine posted: "Wrote this a while back but the words ring true not just today but everyday. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard."

Combs has also responded to the video footage, posting a video statement to Instagram on Sunday saying: "My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day."

We will continue to update this report.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse or are worried about someone you know, contact the free 24-hour National Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. If you are in an emergency situation, please call 999.