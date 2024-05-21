These Bridgerton stars are reportedly dating in real life

Bridgerton season 3 is finally here after a two year wait, and fans of the show have been thirsting over the third instalment of the Regency romance drama since its release on Netflix last week. This time around, viewers are gripped to Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's unfolding love story as Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton take the reins - and while only four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 are currently available, the general consensus is that it's 'unbearably sexy'.

Of course, while Bridgerton fans have followed the characters' love stories for years now - think Daphne and Simon in season one, and Kate and Anthony in season two - the off-screen romances are also getting a fair bit of attention. In fact, there are two rumoured couples who reportedly found love when the cameras stopped rolling.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, is said to be dating co-star Harriet Cains, who plays Philippa Featherington in the show. Earlier this year, the pair were spotted together at Vanity Fair's Rising Stars party and a sweet photograph of Luke affectionately kissing Harriet's on the forehead quickly went viral. Although they have not confirmed (nor denied) the romance rumours, fans of the show are convinced that they're an item - and there are multiple social media fan accounts sharing cute photos of them together, further fanning the flames.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the love story leads in Bridgerton season 3, viewers have wondered if Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are also a couple off-screen. However, at the New York City premiere of season 3 the Derry Girls star told Extra: "We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other."

While she added that Luke is a 'really special person in my life', Nicola continued: "I'll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with."

But there could be a blossoming romance between two different cast mates, apparently. Sam Phillips, who plays Lord Debling, has been linked to Besse Carter, who plays Prudence Featherington. Although they have not publicly confirmed whether or not they're in a relationship, Sam and Besse have been photographed together at multiple events - including the Wonka world premiere in London in November last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only have they been snapped on red carpets alongside Besse's parents (cute), Bridgerton fans have been shocked to learn that Besse's mum is none other than national treasure Imelda Staunton.

Well, now you know!