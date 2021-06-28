Jennifer Aniston just confirmed those Brad Pitt rumours

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship has been surrounded by speculation this past year, with the former couple announced to be friends after splitting 16 years ago.

The former couple broke up in 2005 after five years of marriage and have not been seen together since, but after Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance at Jen’s 50th birthday party a few years back, it has emerged that they are now good pals, reconnecting five years ago.

‘Brad contacted Jen after her mom died, and she was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,’ a source told US Weekly. ‘Brad wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner. He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago, and she gave it.’

Since news of their friendship, the former couple has made non-stop headlines from their sweet reactions to each other’s SAG award wins and their hug backstage to their iconic ‘Hi Aniston’ ‘Hey Pitt’ greeting on a viral zoom call.

This week, we got the Brad and Jen news we needed as Jennifer confirmed the pair were ‘buddies’.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Jen was asked about the ‘Hi Aniston’ moment and whether she found it awkward, to which she replied:

‘No! It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we’re friends and we speak. There’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be.’

So there we have it, Brad and Jen are pals and there is no awkwardness.

Hallelujah!