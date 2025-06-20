A Judge Has Allowed Justin Baldoni to Access Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Texts Amid Legal Drama

Justin Baldoni's legal team has been officially allowed to access text messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift that are relevant to Blake's experience on the set of It Ends With Us. As seen in official court documents issued by Judge Lewis Liman, and as reported by Us Weekly, the judge has ruled that, despite the validity of Blake's objections that accessing these text messages would only serve to perpetuate a splashy public narrative for Justin's side, said texts would also provide valuable information relevant to the case.

"Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims," Judge Liman wrote.

"Lively’s motion is rooted in the broader concern that the Wayfarer Parties are using demands for communications with Swift not 'to obtain information relevant to claims and defenses in court, but to prop up a public relations narrative outside of court.' But this concern does not justify denying the Wayfarer Parties relevant discovery."

This ruling comes in response to Blake's team's request for a "protective order" against Justin's "continuing demands" for relevant messages with Taylor.

But in a statement to Us Weekly, a rep for the Gossip Girl actress objected to Justin's apparent desire to implicate Taylor in the court case, despite the singer not necessarily being central to the drama. "Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties demanded access to Taylor Swift’s private communications — despite having already subpoenaed and then withdrawn that subpoena," Blake's rep said.

"Baldoni’s desire to drag Taylor Swift into this has been constant dating back to August 2024 ... We will continue to call out Baldoni’s relentless efforts to exploit Ms Swift’s popularity, which from day one has been nothing more than a distraction from the serious sexual harassment and retaliation accusations he and the Wayfarer parties are facing."

Justin previously subpoenaed Taylor, meaning she would have had to testify in the court case, but after significant pushback from her team and Blake's, the subpoena was eventually dismissed. Justin's countersuit against Blake has also been thrown out. The court proceedings are now solely based on Blake's original lawsuit against Justin and his allies, which she filed in late December.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Blake's formerly close friendship is said to have suffered as a result of all the drama. Their relationship has reportedly "halted" and one source has even claimed that Taylor is "furious" at Blake for dragging her into this messy situation.

In particular, Blake allegedly texted Justin while they were filming: "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you." People have widely assumed that Taylor was considered one of these "dragons."