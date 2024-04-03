Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she 'secretly married' Malcolm McRae two years ago

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcom McRae were rumoured to have tied the knot in October after two and a half years together. The couple reportedly met in New York in May 2021, and by the end of 2023 wedding rumours were swirling; although the pair had not confirmed that they were married, photos of Anya wearing a wedding dress in Venice, Italy had surfaced online, leading many of her fans to believe that they had said 'I do'.

This week, the Dune: Part Two star confirmed that the musician is, in fact, her husband. However, she also shared that the couple actually 'secretly married' in a private ceremony in New Orleans two years ago, where she was joined by her good friend Cara Delevingne.

In a post on Instagram, Anya shared a selection of photos from their wedding day which included a full shot of her gorgeous Dior gown, delicately embroidered with hummingbirds, as well as an interesting photo of their 'wedding cake' - two 'anatomically correct heart cakes' in blood pools.

In the caption, she wrote: "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest. N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."

Malcolm also took to Instagram to share his own photos of their wedding, which included a stunning photo of Anya posing on an organ, and a video of themselves surrounded by candles. He wrote: "I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful."

Anya and Malcolm have remained fairly private about their relationship over the years, but in an interview with British Vogue in 2022 The Queen's Gambit star opened up about her now-husband, saying: "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

Well, belated congratulations!