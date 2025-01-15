Angelina Jolie's son Knox just made a rare appearance to help those affected by LA fires
Knox was spotted buying supplies with his mum
Angelina Jolie was just spotted out and about with her 16-year-old son Knox, who typically keeps a low profile.
Angelina is also mum to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Knox's twin Vivienne.
The Daily Mail obtained a video of the mum and son duo shopping for supplies to help those affected by the disastrous wildfires that have hit Los Angeles this month, destroying many people's homes.
In the video, Angelina and Knox can be seen loading bottles of water and paper bags full of groceries into the boot of their car.
A paparazzo approaches them and asks the actress if she's concerned about the fires. "Yeah, we're having people at our house," the mum of six says, adding: "Right now I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house."
The Jolies' home in the Los Feliz area was luckily not affected by the rapidly spreading fires, which mainly hit the neighbourhoods of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, north Pasadena, Sylmar, and Ventura county, according to BBC News.
Many celebrities' homes have been destroyed or damaged by the wildfires, including that of Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Miles Teller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Hopkins, Mandy Moore and dozens of others, as reported by People.
At time of writing, 25 people have been confirmed dead from the fires, reports BBC News.
Celebrities are also coming out en masse to help with relief efforts, by donating funds and supplies, as well as physically helping out.
According to Hello!, Jennifer Garner helped with distributing meals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have visited LA residents affected and donated supplies and money, and Eva Longoria donated food, clothes and money. Other celebs who have made large cash donations to help with relief efforts include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Paris Hilton.
