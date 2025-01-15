Angelina Jolie's son Knox just made a rare appearance to help those affected by LA fires

Knox was spotted buying supplies with his mum

Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Angelina Jolie was just spotted out and about with her 16-year-old son Knox, who typically keeps a low profile.

Angelina is also mum to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Knox's twin Vivienne.

The Daily Mail obtained a video of the mum and son duo shopping for supplies to help those affected by the disastrous wildfires that have hit Los Angeles this month, destroying many people's homes.

In the video, Angelina and Knox can be seen loading bottles of water and paper bags full of groceries into the boot of their car.

A paparazzo approaches them and asks the actress if she's concerned about the fires. "Yeah, we're having people at our house," the mum of six says, adding: "Right now I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house."

The Jolies' home in the Los Feliz area was luckily not affected by the rapidly spreading fires, which mainly hit the neighbourhoods of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, north Pasadena, Sylmar, and Ventura county, according to BBC News.

Many celebrities' homes have been destroyed or damaged by the wildfires, including that of Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Miles Teller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Hopkins, Mandy Moore and dozens of others, as reported by People.

At time of writing, 25 people have been confirmed dead from the fires, reports BBC News.

Celebrities are also coming out en masse to help with relief efforts, by donating funds and supplies, as well as physically helping out.

According to Hello!, Jennifer Garner helped with distributing meals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have visited LA residents affected and donated supplies and money, and Eva Longoria donated food, clothes and money. Other celebs who have made large cash donations to help with relief efforts include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Paris Hilton.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
