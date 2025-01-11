The Oscar nominations announcement has been delayed following the devastation in Hollywood

Trigger warning: this article contains distressing information

Los Angeles has been hit by devastation this week, with a series of deadly wild fires raging across the Californian city since Tuesday.

Over 9,000 homes have been destroyed in the blazes, with more than 200,000 people known to have been evacuated. And with the Santa Ana winds and dry conditions fuelling the ferocious fires, a state of emergency has been issued.

At least 11 people have been killed so far, with dozens more injured. And as it enters its fifth day, the wild fires have already become the "most destructive in LA's history."

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) A photo posted by on

With Hollywood being home to the TV and film industry, multiple A-list names have been impacted by the fires, with actors Rebel Wilson, Mandy Moore and Mel Gibson being among those to lose their homes.

Also reported to have lost their houses in the deadly wildfires are Anna Faris, Milo Ventimiglia, Jennifer Grey, Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester.

And as the fires continue to spread, Hollywood proceedings have been paused. This extends to the 2025 Academy Awards, with it announced that both the voting process and highly-anticipated nominations announcement would be delayed.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Academy members will now have until Tuesday 14 January to vote, with the process extended to afford more time. And as a result the Oscar nominations have also officially been delayed, with the announcement - originally set for 17 January, reportedly pushed back to 19 January.

"We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California," read a message to Academy members, from its CEO Bill Kramer. "So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

The 2025 Academy Awards is set to take place on 2 March 2025.