Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh may follow her famous parents footsteps with 'exceptional' talent

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie, 18, is just as talented as her super famous parents — but in a different discipline.

Whereas Shiloh was born to two Hollywood actors, the teenager has grown up to be a really amazing dancer. She has been practising for years now, and it really shows in her impressive moves.

Just this week, Shiloh was spotted looking delighted as she headed to a dance class at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, as seen in pictures published by Hello!.

The teen's choreographer, Keelan Carter, confirmed exactly how skilled Shiloh is last year, speaking to the Daily Mail.

"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work," Keelan gushed.

He went on to explain that Shiloh relies on this work ethic rather than on the privileges she has from the simple fact of her family.

"She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage," Keelan continued.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio.

"I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it."

It's unsurprising that Shiloh doesn't use her fame-by-proxy to her advantage in her dancing, because the teen famously prizes her privacy highly.

Mum Angelina once explained of her kids' relationship to her acting career: "They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it."

A post shared by Chirica Valentin Cătălin (@lilkcarter) A photo posted by on

Keelan has been known to share videos featuring Shiloh's dance moves on Instagram, and explained to the Mail that these posts "were made in the same way I post any dancer who comes to my sessions or classes and whom I believe deserves to be featured."

The professional dancer captioned one such clip, from May 2024: "Can’t wait to be back in the studio with these talented people ... In the last period of my life, LA feels like home and I’m glad that I had the opportunity to meet so many hardworking and wonderful people. I’m glad every time to have you next to me in the studio so thank you guys"

It has been an eventful few months for the Jolie clan: Angelina and Brad Pitt's divorce was finalised at last in December, after eight years of legal battles.

Over the past few years, several of the couple's children have been distancing themselves from their actor dad, with Vivienne, Shiloh, and Zahara all dropping "Pitt" from their name — whether in a legal or everyday capacity.