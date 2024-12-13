Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been offered a staggering amount of money to reunite

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are two of the most talked about people in the world, with the former couple making particular headlines over their ongoing divorce.

The former couple has been separated since 2016, with Jolie filing for divorce after an alleged altercation on an aeroplane. However eight years on, their divorce is still ongoing, with Pitt and Jolie still yet to reach a settlement agreement.

The dispute primarily centres around the co-parenting of their six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Not to mention, their joint-owned winery, Chateau Miraval, with Pitt suing Jolie for selling her stake without his consent in 2022. And following a two-year legal battle, the Chateau Miraval case will now be moving to trial, with Jolie and Pitt set to take to the stand next year.

However, despite their upcoming trial and ongoing high profile divorce, there is a surprising push for the couple to reunite onscreen, with Hollywood execs hoping to cast the former couple in an upcoming film.

Yes, really. Film producer Danny Rossner reportedly wants to cast Jolie and Pitt as lovers in his upcoming film, set at a hotel in Cannes. And per reports, he has offered the pair a blank cheque to entice them to reunite onscreen.

According to Page Six, the producer has already raised over $60 million in an attempt to get Jolie and Pitt onboard. And Rossner has even explained that he would be flexible with the screenplay, should they sign on.

“There is a love scene," he explained. "It’s a torrid one, too. It’s not salacious but there are very heavy love scenes."

However, should the couple insist on not filming together, Rossner explained that he could make significant edits to the current script.

“Then [the scenes] would disappear," he explained. "That is the beauty of having the right to adjust the screenplay. But they’re certainly important for character development.”

Neither Brad Pitt nor Angelina Jolie have commented on the reports.