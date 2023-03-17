Alison Hammond is joining the Great British Bake Off and everyone is excited

The Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab) has seen some big changes over the years. The show originally aired on the BBC with Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry at the helm as the baking experts and judges, with Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc as the hosts.

However, when the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017, Hollywood remained as a judge but was joined by Dame Prue Leith. The new hosts arrived in the form of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, but the latter departed after two years and was replaced by Matt Lucas.

After three years, Lucas confirmed he was also moving on - leaving a host-shaped hole in the show.

But it seems that the one and only Alison Hammond is now confirmed as GBBO's newest co-host - much to fans excitement.

The national treasure rose to fame following her stint on Big Brother in 2002, and landed a presenting role on This Morning - quickly winning the hearts of the nation and always giving us a good giggle. Is there anything more iconic than her interview with Ryan Gosling (opens in new tab) and Harrison Ford? We think not.

While the news started swirling on social media earlier this week, Alison confirmed she was joining the iconic tent today with a video on Instagram.

Sharing footage of a cake which features herself, Noel, Paul and Prue, she said: "This is breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off."

Alongside the video, she wrote: "It’s OFFICIAL!!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off ! Let’s have it ! The cake that is."

Viewers and celeb pals were quick to congratulate the presenter, with Claudia Winkleman writing: "BRILLIANT."

Holly Willoughby commented: "This is the greatest news babe!!!! Congratulations and save me a slice!!!!"

New co-host Noel added: "Congratulations and Welcome to the tent lovely !! We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together :) x x x.x The bakers will love you."

We cannot wait to see Alison in the GBBO tent this summer!