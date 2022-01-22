‘The Great British Bake Off’ musical is set to hit the stage this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Will Paul Hollywood, Pure Leith or Noel Fielding make an appearance?

Every year we wait in anticipation for September time when the famous culinary words “soggy bottom”, “prove”, and “on your marks, get set, bake” – and plenty of food-related innuendos – enter almost every sentence on The Great British Bake Off.

Over the years the popular baking competition has undergone various changes; from the numerous presenters and judges, the weekly recipes, to the move from BBC to Channel 4.

Now, it is set to get a revamp once again – but not in the way most may have imagined. The Great British Bake Off is set for the big screen, and will be made into a musical this year.

But fear not, as the contest, which sees Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith judge the bakes across three challenges, while presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas entertain viewers with their witty one liners, and console contestants’ mishaps, will not be replaced by the musical, and will still air on our screens later in the year.

The Great British Bake Off musical will premiere at theEveryman Theatre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire on 22 July, the Daily Mail has reported.

It is unknown exactly how the musical will work, as it won’t be an IRL competition, but producer Mark Goucher as revealed Great British Bake Off: The Musical will follow a similar format to the show. We are intrigued.

The show, which has been in the works for “several years”, will include an original score penned by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, as well as West End stars.

GBBO‘s TV series’ executive producer, Richard McKerrow, and the production company behind the 12-series long programme, Love Productions, have teamed up with Mark to ensure the musical is portrayed in the best way.

Speaking about the production, Mark said: “The TV phenomenon Great British Bake Off gets to the heart of the nation, and for a long time I felt that it could work wonderfully well on the stage.

“We started working on the production a couple of years ago and with this talented creative team and in association with the TV show’s creator, I hope we have created a musical comedy that will win over our audiences here at the Everyman Theatre.

Richard added: “This brand-new Bake-Off Musical has been a creative labour of love that has taken several years of painstaking development.”

“But thanks to Mark and his fantastic team of musical producers and writers, who remained passionately committed to the cause, we really hope that this musical version embraces the soulful warmth and humorous spirit of the television show. And that it proves to be a real treat for all the family and anybody who comes.”