Aimee Lou Wood's brilliant response to the discourse around her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood has addressed fans' discussions around her famous gap teeth — in an interview titled "Aimee Lou Wood Finally Finds a Role She Can Sink Her Very British Teeth Into." Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the British actress opened up about her initial anxieties around joining the almost all-American cast of The White Lotus season 3, and explained how she was hyper-aware that both her personality and her appearance were different to the Hollywood norm.

"These people live in Holly­wood," she said of her fellow cast members like Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb and Parker Posey. (She was, however, joined on set by fellow Brit Jason Isaacs, whom you may or may not recognise as Lucius Malfoy from the Harry Potter series.)

"I live in my little flat in South East London, and I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident. All I ever do is take the piss out of myself," Aimee quipped.

"Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth — that I don’t have veneers or Botox — it feels a bit rebellious."

And it's a rebellion we can very much get behind. It's not the first time the star has addressed her beautifully unique teeth: she has previously claimed that she couldn't convincingly play an American character because "no Americans have my teeth." She told On Demand Entertainment: "They just don’t. I’d have to get veneers."

But of course in a society that prizes conforming appearances, Aimee has had her insecurities about her teeth over the years. In 2020, Stylist asked her if she felt her teeth stopped her from getting certain roles, she answered: "No, I don’t. It’s completely in my head. It’s a myth I’ve told myself. I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome."

And boy are we glad she did.

