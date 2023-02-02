Adele was moved to tears by a fan holding up a photo of his wife at her concert

Adele is the queen of big feelings, so it's hardly surprising that she's prone to a good cry herself (in the same way we all are when listening to some of her hits).

The English singer demonstrated that she very much wears her heart on her sleeve during a recent concert in Las Vegas, as captured by a fan on TikTok.

The video first shows Adele walking through the crowd while singing "When We Were Young," then getting back on stage to sing another absolute tear-jerker, "Someone Like You."

After singing a few words of the song, Adele said: "This is for you, sir, who's showing me his wife on his phone." At the same time, she was getting visibly emotional.

In another clip, we see the singer addressing her audience and explaining what she meant with that dedication: "When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I could see, because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening," she said.

"And there was a man, he's just there, can you see him holding his phone up? I think that's his wife on his phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me.

"It looks like you're here on your own, and I just — I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry for your loss. And I'm so sorry I didn't realise what you were showing me until I was already over there.

"Sorry, but I see these little pockets of people's lives when I walk through, and it's so beautiful."

Fans took to the comments to praise the superstar's compassionate response, and to say how sweet the moment was.

"Crying bc he looked so content even if Adele didn't notice, like he was happy knowing his wife would've loved just seeing what he's seeing," one person wrote.

"Adele's heart is real. She's a beautiful person," someone else said.

They're not wrong: this was really, really lovely.