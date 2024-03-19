It looks like Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to be the next Bond after all

Sorry to all Idris Elba hopefuls.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bullet Train" at Regency Village Theatre on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

It looks like Aaron Taylor-Johnson is stepping into his James Bond era.

The Sun reports that the actor has been offered the role as film's most famous spy, and is likely to accept the mission. The movie series' production company, Eon Productions, is apparently planning to start shooting this year — and they want Aaron in the titular role.

"Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," a source tells the newspaper.

"As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Last week, Aaron was asked about whether he would be willing to be the next Bond, and he said: "I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."

High Wycombe-born Aaron is best known for portraying the titular character in the 2010 comedy superhero movie Kick-Ass, and has also appeared in the likes of Nocturnal Animals, Nowhere Boy, and Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.

His mission if he accepts it is one he'll be taking over from the legend Daniel Craig, who portrayed Agent 007 starting with 2006's Casino Royale and capped off his on-screen secret-agent antics with 2021's No Time to Die.

Over the years since it was announced that Daniel would no longer portray Bond, there has been a tonne of speculation as to who could take over the role next.

For a long time (and even now that Aaron's name has almost been confirmed), Idris Elba appeared to be the fan favourite. While he was initially flattered, sadly Idris was put off: "Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race," he said in 2023 (via Variety).

Other names such as Regé-Jean Page and Cillian Murphy have previously been mentioned as well.

