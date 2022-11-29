Apparently Aaron Taylor-Johnson is in talks to be the next James Bond

If you grew up in the 90s and noughties, you'll likely know Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Robbie from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. Sure, he has gone on to star in some mega Hollywood blockbusters since then - Avengers, Kick Ass, Nocturnal Animals to name a few - but for many millennials, he'll always be primarily known as the cheeky heartthrob who wooed Georgia Nicolson, played by Georgia Groome.

However, he may also be adding another charming Brit to his character kit.

According to The Sun, he's now the front runner to play the next James Bond after a very successful screen test.

A source claimed that Aaron "impressed" Barbara Broccoli during a top secret audition at Pinewood Studios, and could eventually land the role when Daniel Craig passes on the baton.

They said: "Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners."

It throws yet another name into the mix of potential Bonds, with the likes of Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Henry Cavill previously tipped to take on the job in recent years.

Following his stint in Bridgerton, Page Six also reported that Regé-Jean Page could be the next 007, with a source claiming: "They are talking about Regé, but Bond producers are not making any decisions until after No Time to Die is released.

"They are focusing on Daniel Craig’s big finale. But Henry Cavill also is still in the running—he’s a lot more famous now than when his name first came up."

Daniel Craig has played the secret service agent since 2006, starring in five films over the last sixteen years, and the next big star to fill his boots has been a hot topic for years.

Would you like to see Aaron Taylor-Johnson sipping a martini next?

We'll have to wait and see...