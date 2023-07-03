Margot Robbie says she would have turned down Barbie if they didn't make this change

It's impossible to ignore the fact that Greta Gerwig's hotly anticipated Barbie movie is due to land in cinemas this month.

From the paparazzi shots of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading in neon lycra to the trailers revealing the extent of the epic cast (and sparking some interesting fan theories about the plot), it is fair to say that the Barbie buzz has absolutely taken over - and the film hasn't even been released yet.

However, in an alternate universe, Margot would not be starring in the film. In the early days, the role was given to Amy Schumer - although she stepped away from the project saying that she quickly realised 'you’ve got the wrong gal'.

But when it was brought to Margot instead, the I, Tonya star was also ready to walk away from the movie if one thing wasn't addressed and changed.

In an interview with Time magazine, the Wolf of Wall Street actor explained that she had spoken with Ynon Kreiz, Chief Executive at Mattel, to 'acknowledge certain things' before committing to the role.

She said: "In that very first meeting, we impressed upon Ynon we are going to honour the legacy of your brand, but if we don’t acknowledge certain things - if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it.

"So you might as well be a part of that conversation."

Margot added: "If [Mattel] hadn’t made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film.

"I don’t think you should say, 'This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like'."

The film boasts a stellar cast with both established Hollywood darlings and rising stars in the mix - and familiar faces from both sides of the pond.

Alongside Margot, fans will see the likes of Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan and Dua Lipa starring in the Barbie movie, with Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena and Kingsley Ben-Adir joining the line-up as Kens.

Excited? Same.

Barbie is set to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 21st July.