Celebrities and Influencers Alike Swear by Reflexology as Part of Their Wellness Routine – So How Beneficial Is It, Really?

From the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and David Beckham, there are plenty of famous faces who have endorsed reflexology. Never heard of it? Yep, it's the foot-focused wellness treatment that promises to do everything from ease stress to improve digestion. And they’re not the only ones: reflexology has been steadily gaining traction on social media too, with wellness influencers and TikTok creators touting its calming, restorative benefits.

But is it really as transformative as it looks on your FYP – or is it just another overhyped wellness trend? Having seen reflexology cropping up more and more in spa menus, on Instagram, and in conversation with wellness insiders, I decided to dig into what it actually is, what it claims to do, and whether the science supports the hype.

From what to expect in a typical session to what the experts actually think, here’s everything you need to know about reflexology before giving it a go yourself.

What is reflexology?

Before we get into the nitty gritty, let's break down what reflexology actually is. At first glance, it's easy to mistake this practice for a fancy foot massage, but there’s a lot more going on beneath the surface.

“Reflexology is a complementary touch therapy based on the principle that specific reflex points on the feet, hands, ears, and face correspond to different systems and organs in the body,” reflexologist Emma Harding from The Fertility Suite said to MC UK. “By applying gentle pressure to these areas, a reflexologist can help support the body’s natural ability to restore balance.”

Harding goes on to explain that versions of reflexology have been practised for thousands of years in places like Egypt, India, and China, but the modern form we recognise today was developed in the West in the early 20th century.

"It’s considered a holistic therapy – meaning it treats the person as a whole, rather than just zeroing in on symptoms – with a focus on supporting overall wellbeing through relaxation and rebalancing," she adds.

What are the benefits of reflexology?

Far more than just a treat for tired feet, reflexology is said to offer a range of health benefits. It's true that more rigorous research into reflexology benefits is needed, but existing studies suggest reflexology can be a valuable complementary therapy for both physical and emotional well-being. Here are three notable benefits.

1. It can help relieve stress and anxiety

One of the most commonly reported reflexology benefits is its calming effect on the nervous system. Recent research has indicated that the practice can be helpful in reducing anxiety through the release of endorphins.

"For individuals experiencing anxiety, low mood, or emotional overwhelm, reflexology can offer a gentle and supportive space to reset emotionally," Harding explains. "It supports the reactivation of the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps to promote relaxation, reduce tension, and help to regulate stress hormones."

2. It can help with pain relief

There's some pretty interesting evidence to suggest that reflexology can help with pain relief. A 2025 review of studies found that the treatment has significant effects on reducing cancer-related pain for patients with cancer.

Beyond that, a study from the University of Portsmouth demonstrated that reflexology increased pain threshold and tolerance among healthy individuals during an ice-pain experiment. Fairly compelling stuff, in our books.

3. It can improve sleep quality

We all know how important sleep is for our health, and it seems reflexology can help in this area, too.

"Reflexology works by calming the nervous system and promoting deep relaxation - both key ingredients for improving sleep quality," Nicola explains, a qualified reflexologist from Rubby.

"By stimulating specific reflex points, particularly those connected to the adrenal glands, diaphragm, and solar plexus, reflexology can help lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and shift the body into the 'rest and digest' mode."

How does reflexology work?

The reflexology benefits discussed above sound wonderful, but if you're a little confused about how it all works, then don't worry. After all, it seems pretty implausible that a foot massage might improve our sleep quality, right?

Well, at its core, reflexology is based on the idea that certain areas of the feet, hands, face, and ears correspond with different organs, glands, and systems in the body. A reflexologist applies pressure to these points, aiming to send signals through the nervous system that encourage the body to relax, rebalance, and restore itself.

"There are more nerve endings in the feet per cm² than anywhere else in the body, making them particularly sensitive to touch and stimulation," Harding explains. "As a result, reflexology can have a powerful effect on the nervous system, helping to calm both body and mind."

It's important to note that reflexology isn't offered as a standalone medical treatment, but is instead used as a complementary practice. "There are some contraindications, so it’s important to consult with a qualified reflexologist to ensure it is appropriate for your specific needs," Harding adds. As an F.Y.I., contraindications refer to treatments that may be harmful to a patient due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Now you know all about the reflexology benefits, will you be giving this coveted treatment a try? If it's an itch you want to scratch, then by all means you should do - and hopefully, you'll come away feeling a little more zen.

