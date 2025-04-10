If you're getting married this year and want to look sunkissed—these are the 11 things to *need* to know about bridal tanning

I'm getting married next month, and being a beauty editor, the glam is something I'm really excited about—and that includes fake tan.

I've decided to opt for a spray tan, rather than doing my own and worrying about self-tan mistakes, which are so easy to do. I've been getting spray tans for well over 15 years, thanks to competitive Irish dancing throughout my childhood and teens. That means I've tried my fair share of formulas and have got to know the tricks from the pros. I've learnt that it pays to follow the before and after care given. And when it comes to a bridal spray tan, it's more important than ever to get the result you're after, which means following these tips meticulously.

To refresh my memory and help you get the glow of your dreams on your big day, I've called in the help of tanning extraordinaire James Read. Here, he gives his top tips and dos and don'ts of wedding spray tans to help you achieve that just-back-from-holiday glow without any sun needed.

Dos of bridal spray tans

1. Do a trial

A trial tan is always recommended. Even if you're doing an at-home tan. It's a good idea to practice so you know exactly how you like it for the big day. "Always do a trial tan at least two to three weeks before your wedding day to ensure you’re happy with the colour and results," says Read. For an at-home tan, it's even a good idea to do a few trial runs so that you can correct any mistakes along the way.

2. Take a glow selfie

"After washing off the tan [from your trial], take a picture the next day while wearing a white T-shirt—what I like to call a "glow selfie." This will help you see if the tan looks natural or too intense," he explains. "Ideally, the glow should complement your overall look, acting as a subtle background to your make-up, hair, and wedding dress rather than overwhelming the entire look." Stick to a shade you'd naturally tan if you spent time sunbathing, for example, as this is going to mimic a natural shade to you.

3. Exfoliate and moisturise

Timing is everything when it comes to the perfect tan, including the prep involved. Make sure you're exfoliating and shaving (if you shave) at least a day before your tan. Don't shave moments before, as this can impact how it settles on the skin.

"Apply a light moisturiser the days before your spray tan to hydrate your skin. Avoid heavy lotions or oils right before your appointment, as they can create a barrier that prevents the tan from absorbing correctly," Read explains.

4. Wear loose, dark clothing

The aim after a spray tan is to let it marinate undisturbed, typically for 8 hours. To allow your tanner to see where they're placing the tan (and give you the best result possible), it may transfer a little onto your clothes as it dries. That's why professionals always recommend "wearing loose, dark clothes to avoid rubbing or staining your skin," says Read. This will spare any pristine white clothes, and the looseness ensures nothing rubs off.

5. Have a quick shower pre-appointment

You're going to need to let your tan marinate for a good six to eight hours, so starting with a clean canvas is advised. "Clean, dry skin will help the tan adhere better. Avoid using oils, heavy moisturisers, or deodorants before your spray tan session," says Read. If you're unsure about how best to go about cleansing, moisturising and shaving, get in touch with your tanning ahead of time, and they'll be happy to share their top tips.

Don'ts of bridal spray tans

1. Shave or wax right before your tan

Yes, we've mentioned it already, but it's worth repeating. "Shaving or waxing should be done at least 24 hours before your spray tan, as it can cause the tan to apply unevenly," if it's done too soon before your spray tan.

2. Don't get your skin wet

It's important to give your tan time to properly develop after your spray tan, so avoiding things like "sweating, showering and swimming" is important. Try not to wash your hands (this is why we recommend planning it on a day when you're going to be at home or heading straight home so that you don't need to wash right away). As for steam rooms and saunas, "I recommend waiting until after your wedding, as these can lighten/fade your tan," says Read. However, if you feel your tan is too dark, then go forth and steam room, as this can lighten your tan (but contact your tanner if you don't love the shade, they can give you more specific tips and tricks to lighten it).

3. Don’t overexpose your skin to the sun

Read makes a very important point that a spray tan does not provide sun protection. "While your spray tan provides a beautiful glow, it doesn’t offer sun protection. Avoid direct sunlight, especially right after your spray tan."

4. Skip the make-up and deodorant right before

There's no point in applying make-up ahead of your appointment because your tanner will make you remove it before you start your spray tan. In addition, you should avoid wearing deodorant right before your appointment. "These can create a barrier on your skin, preventing the tan from properly developing," says Read. Doing this makes the result as good as it can be.

5. Don't panic if it looks dark at first

Spray tans are a trust-the-process type of treatment. "Spray tans typically appear darker immediately after application, but will settle and fade to a natural colour within a few hours," says Read. Once you wash the tan off, you'll see that the colour guide rinses off, and be left with a beautiful, natural-looking tan. "For best results, do the tan 2 days before your wedding, as the tan will look its best on day 2," Read adds.

How to make your wedding spray tan last?

One of the main reasons a spray tan goes patchy is due to dry skin. This is why moisturising before and after your tan is recommended. "If your skin is dry, apply a light moisturiser to your entire body, especially your face, before using your tan. This will help your tan go on smoothly and look even," Read explains. If you're getting a spray tan, then ask your tanner for advice. They'll either instruct you to use an oil-free moisturiser ahead of time, or they'll apply it for you.

You should also continue to moisturise your entire body once your spray tan or at-home tan is washed off.

If you've chosen to do your own tan...

Not everyone will and can get a spray tan for their wedding, but may still want a little glow. If that's you, then you're in luck because there are tons of great tanning options, from the best fake tan mousses for lightweight application, best tanning waters, if you're concerned about colour transfer, and then there are tanning drops, which allow for better control.

Forget patchy, streaky tan; formulas are far superior nowadays if used properly and the skin has been prepped properly. Don't forget to moisturise the areas prone to dryness (feet, knees, elbows and hands) and use a stippling brush to work tan into the hands, feet and face in a way that looks natural.

