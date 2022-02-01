After what seems like the longest January on record, we have finally arrived at February. The shortest month of the year and supposedly the most romantic. Whether you’re happily coupled up, planning a Galentine’s night out on the town or on the verge of falling in love, you’ll want some inspiration for your Valentine’s Day make-up look.
From celebrities to some of Marie Claire’s favourite make-up artists, we have found seven beautiful make-up looks that we promise are easier to replicate than you might initially think. The key is not to try and copy everything, but to pick up on a couple of pointers and product recommendations.
1. Bronzed for the Gods
We may only be at the beginning of the year, but the sunkissed look is stunning year-round. We’re talking bronze tones across the lids, warmth on the cheeks and lips to match. Hayley Bieber, the ultimate California girl, shows us exactly how to do it right.
Key product:
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, £38.70 | Boots
Chanel’s iconic cream bronzer now comes in two shades and it is hands down the go-to bronzer for beauty editor’s across the globe – it really is one of the best. It makes you look like you’ve been on a two-week holiday.
2. The perfect perky pout
Let your lips make the statement and go bold with your colour choice. Make like Lupita Nyongo and go for bright Fuschia or pillar-box red. It doesn’t matter which finish you choose, let the shade do the talking.
Key product:
Morphe Out and A Pout Lip Trio in Candy Red, £18 | Lookfantastic
This three-product lip kit has it all for creating a statement lip – lip liner, lipstick and gloss.
3. Keeping things simple
No one does natural beauty quite like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. And thanks to her beauty brand Rose Inc, it’s now even easier to get the look at home. It’s not bare-faced, it’s natural. The beauty lies in the brushed up brows, the peachy flushed cheeks and the bitten pink lips.
Rose Inc Brow Renew Enriched Tinted Shaping Gel, £19.50 | Space NK
Groom and define brows with this tinted gel. It fills in any areas of sparseness and follows your brows natural shape and makes them look better.
4. Hollywood Glamour
This look on Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, created by Charlotte Tilbury make-up artist Sofia Tilbury, is pure old Hollywood Glamour. If you’re planning to go for a smart dinner on the 14th of February, there is no look more suited to dressing up for the occasion. We love the rose gold eyes topped with the jet black mascara, the high shine on the cheeks and the pinky nude lip. It’s a classic Tilbury look.
Key product:
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, £40
Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Palettes are really easy to use. On the bottom of the palette, there are instructions on where each shade should go. There’s one to prep, enhance, pop and smoke.
5. Monochromatic pink
If you don’t already follow Katie-Jane Hughes on Instagram, do it now. We live for her make-up videos for everyday inspo and this is our choice for Valentine’s Day. The use of one colour on the face makes for a very modern look. The wash of pastel over the eyes, the pinched cheeks and the soft-focus lips are a winning combination.
Key product:
NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Glow Creamy Powder Blush in Citrine Rose, £6 | Feelunique
Cream blushers mimic the look of skin best, so it’s perfect for when you’re after a natural flush look like this. Use a big fluffy brush or blend with your fingers.
6. Lit from within
Glowy, luminous and radiant. Each of these words could be used to describe this look. It’s one that we all try to emulate on a daily basis because radiance and glow mean health and youthfulness. The key to nailing it really lies in your skincare routine (hydration, vitamin C and a touch of exfoliation). But the other tip for getting that lit from within look is using a primer that gives you that glowy base from the off.
Key product:
Iconic London Radiance Booster Tinted Primer with Radiant Glow, £24 | Boots
There is no brand out there that does illumination quite like Iconic London. This primer is brilliant. We recommend either adding it into your day cream or applying it to the high points of your face with a brush.
7. Holographic eyes
This is not a glitter make-up look, this is a holographic shimmer. It’s much less party vibes and more sophisticated sparkle. Copy make-up artist Lisa Potter-Dixon and keep the rest of the face paired back. A soft pink on the cheeks, a clear gloss on the lips and lashings of black mascara will suffice.
Key product:
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette in Sublime, £115 | Selfridges
Yes this is a spenny amount for an eyeshadow palette, but it is one of the very best on the market. The pigments are incomparable, the staying power is legendary and the shades are unique. Worth it. Use the Astral Ghost Orchid to replicate this look.
Now you’ve got your make-up sorted, have you thought about your Valentine’s Day nails yet?