After what seems like the longest January on record, we have finally arrived at February. The shortest month of the year and supposedly the most romantic. Whether you’re happily coupled up, planning a Galentine’s night out on the town or on the verge of falling in love, you’ll want some inspiration for your Valentine’s Day make-up look.

From celebrities to some of Marie Claire’s favourite make-up artists, we have found seven beautiful make-up looks that we promise are easier to replicate than you might initially think. The key is not to try and copy everything, but to pick up on a couple of pointers and product recommendations.

1. Bronzed for the Gods

We may only be at the beginning of the year, but the sunkissed look is stunning year-round. We’re talking bronze tones across the lids, warmth on the cheeks and lips to match. Hayley Bieber, the ultimate California girl, shows us exactly how to do it right.

Key product:

2. The perfect perky pout

Let your lips make the statement and go bold with your colour choice. Make like Lupita Nyongo and go for bright Fuschia or pillar-box red. It doesn’t matter which finish you choose, let the shade do the talking.

Key product:

3. Keeping things simple

No one does natural beauty quite like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. And thanks to her beauty brand Rose Inc, it’s now even easier to get the look at home. It’s not bare-faced, it’s natural. The beauty lies in the brushed up brows, the peachy flushed cheeks and the bitten pink lips.

4. Hollywood Glamour

This look on Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, created by Charlotte Tilbury make-up artist Sofia Tilbury, is pure old Hollywood Glamour. If you’re planning to go for a smart dinner on the 14th of February, there is no look more suited to dressing up for the occasion. We love the rose gold eyes topped with the jet black mascara, the high shine on the cheeks and the pinky nude lip. It’s a classic Tilbury look.

Key product:

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, £40

Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Palettes are really easy to use. On the bottom of the palette, there are instructions on where each shade should go. There’s one to prep, enhance, pop and smoke. View Deal

5. Monochromatic pink

If you don’t already follow Katie-Jane Hughes on Instagram, do it now. We live for her make-up videos for everyday inspo and this is our choice for Valentine’s Day. The use of one colour on the face makes for a very modern look. The wash of pastel over the eyes, the pinched cheeks and the soft-focus lips are a winning combination.

Key product:

6. Lit from within

Glowy, luminous and radiant. Each of these words could be used to describe this look. It’s one that we all try to emulate on a daily basis because radiance and glow mean health and youthfulness. The key to nailing it really lies in your skincare routine (hydration, vitamin C and a touch of exfoliation). But the other tip for getting that lit from within look is using a primer that gives you that glowy base from the off.

Key product:

Iconic London Radiance Booster Tinted Primer with Radiant Glow, £24 | Boots

There is no brand out there that does illumination quite like Iconic London. This primer is brilliant. We recommend either adding it into your day cream or applying it to the high points of your face with a brush. View Deal

7. Holographic eyes

This is not a glitter make-up look, this is a holographic shimmer. It’s much less party vibes and more sophisticated sparkle. Copy make-up artist Lisa Potter-Dixon and keep the rest of the face paired back. A soft pink on the cheeks, a clear gloss on the lips and lashings of black mascara will suffice.

Key product:

Now you’ve got your make-up sorted, have you thought about your Valentine’s Day nails yet?