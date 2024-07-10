Here's how to get discounted tickets off the beauty event of the year: The Beauty Show

As beauty editors we make it our mission to find the very best products on the market - we spend months testing and trialling so that we can feel confident in our recommendations to our readers. Because you're special to us. In a bid to further our relationship, we have a rather exciting announcement.

We’re excited to introduce The Beauty Show - a two-day beauty event at London's Business Design Centre, on 20th - 21st September 2024.

Join us at The Marie Claire Zone at the Beauty Show, where beauty meets expertise in an immersive experience curated by us, the Marie Claire beauty editorial team. Come and meet us - Beauty and Style Director, Lisa Oxenham, Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas and Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor.

We promise to captivate and inspire with live, engaging content on our stage spanning across five fundamental pillars of beauty. Experience the latest insights, trends, and techniques as we explore the transformative power of beauty.

We are thrilled to offer our readers an exclusive 20% off any ticket, use code MARIECLAIRE20 to claim your offer. We will be there, joined by celebrity guests and influencers, to delve into the world of beauty. Experience makeovers, treatments, products, and lots of lovely freebies.

In case you need any more incentive, here's the list of some of the fantastic speakers that will be appearing across the weekend:

And here's a little taster of what can be found in the Marie Claire Zone, where we will be celebrating the Power of Beauty.

SkinCERT: Discover the latest in skin diagnostics and the real importance of knowing your skin.

The Scent: Unlock the secrets of fragrance with a smell along with notes explanation and discover what scent works best for you.

Beauty Desk Drop: A masterclass in how to spot great products and shop for beauty in 2024 join our expert panel to find out more.

Hair Heroes: Stepping in to save the day - the products that really make a difference.

As well as the stages themselves, you'll also have access to express treatment bars that will enable you to indulge in complimentary mini treatments to experience the latest in beauty brands first-hand before you buy. Expect big names and leading beauty brands, including one of our favourites Sculpted by Aimee

And if you fancy treating yourself to some new additions to your beauty stash, The Beauty Show is the perfect place. The event will feature an expansive exhibition hall showcasing over 60 leading beauty brands, from established favourites to exciting newcomers. You’ll have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of products and services, from skincare and makeup to haircare and fragrance.

You can choose from two ticket types for The Beauty Show - the great value standard ticket and the VIP ticket, offering a little extra.

Our standard ticket gives you access to the event on your preferred day. Visit three stages, browse the exhibitors and experience our Express Treatment Bars. Plus shop, see celebs and much more! You'll also have the option to add on a beauty box worth £100 for just £15 with your ticket!

Our VIP tickets are perfect if you want that bit extra from your day! Get all the standard ticket has to offer, plus a VIP beauty box worth up to £300, access to the Ridgeview VIP Lounge where you'll get a glass of Ridgeview English sparkling wine with your ticket, plus special beauty treatments.