I'm a black woman who uses tanning drops instead of foundation in spring for an even-toned finish

Whenever I tell people that I use tanning drops as a black woman, I am almost always met with a look of surprise and often the question, "Why?"

Growing up, the Eurocentric ideal of beauty didn't have a lot of space for me, which made me resent my black skin, so the thought of making my skin darker certainly wouldn't align with what was considered beautiful.

For me, my affinity for self-tanner started totally by accident when I confused a bottle of facial tanning drops for a vitamin C serum. Panic set in, and I was so nervous about how I was going to look, but I was more than pleased with the results. It gave my skin this gorgeous rich and sun-kissed look, blurring areas of pigmentation. It gave me a 'your skin but better' look, meaning I confidently stepped outside without any base on.

Fake tan marketing has historically been aimed at a certain demographic, which I do not fall into. And because there are still so many issues surrounding colourism, with darker skin tones not seen as beautiful, self-tanner is less widely used by black women. But it seems that the tide is changing. Self Glow by James Read's campaigns feature women of colour. This piqued my interest, and I have been using the brand's Sunbright Tan Drops for some time now. I want other black women to see the benefits of fake tan—gorgeous, glowing, even-toned skin, filled with illumination.

How to use them?

Like other tanning drops, a couple of drops in my moisturiser is all I need. If you're just starting, try one drop to gauge just how bronzed your skin gets. These drops are powered by skincare, so they make an excellent addition to any routine.

The formula contains hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, squalane to smooth and soften, as well as fermented mushrooms, which are naturally anti-inflammatory.

Before I started using these drops, I had heard (and crucially seen) some really terrible horror stories of streaky and patchy tans. But these give the complete opposite results—I've found they bring a super subtle and natural warmth to the skin, and because it's a pipette, it allows for a controlled dispersion of product. No mishaps here.

The verdict?

For someone who had never even considered fake tan an option for them, these have changed my life. You might call me dramatic, but the confidence they've given me and a renewed love for my skin tone is incredible. Self Glow by James Read's inclusive marketing has made people of all skin colours feel included. Finally, the industry is catching on. I'm telling you, tanning is for every skin tone.