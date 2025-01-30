Every beauty editor I know calls this 5-star-rated moisturiser their favourite—here's how it changed my skin
Ceramide-rich formula for the win
Finding a product packed full of hero ingredients to genuinely perk up tired and dull skin while sticking to a tight budget, may sound like a tricky task, but I think I have found the answer in a little black-and-white tub.
The Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer launched at the beginning of 2024 and has quickly earned itself a loyal set of fans (including countless beauty editors) and a bit of a cult status. After hearing lots of colleagues raving about it and reading an endless amount of 5-star reviews online, I was really excited to give it a try. I've been using this moisturiser for almost a month now and I can confirm that it's worthy of all the hype. I don't remember the last time that my skin looked and felt so good.
The Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer
What’s so special about this particular cream? Despite coming in at under £20, the light lotion promises to plump and smooth, and the formula is packed full of Bio-Active Ceramides, which work with your skin to restore health to a damaged or parched complexion. Ceramides are big news in the skincare industry and act like the glue that holds skin cells together to create the natural barrier. A healthy skin barrier locks in moisture, which in turn, re-plumps skin that’s lost its bounce. Overall that means fewer fine lines and a much firmer texture.
I wanted to try it out as my face felt and looked a little lacklustre and dull, as it often does in the midst of winter. Cold weather and a minimal amount of sunshine has left my complexion looking tired and in need of a pick-me-up. I applied my favourite hyaluronic acid serum first and then followed up with this silky cream. It impressed me the first time I used it and I’ve found my skin looks better overall after a few weeks of regular use.
The texture of the cream is silky smooth and very fine, which means it absorbs better than some of my other heavier creams and settles quickly without any stickiness. The cream is bright white but blends invisibly onto skin, and has a very soft and clean aroma to it that I like. After applying, my complexion instantly looked brighter and dewy, and then after a couple of days, I noticed that my cheeks felt smooth and bouncy again, with all signs of rough skin gone.
You can use it day and night and it’ll soak into skin well so you don’t need to wait long before following up with your SPF and make-up. I like it for adding a healthy sheen first thing, but it’s also nice and refreshing to use before bed. It’s a great all-rounder and you only need a small amount to cover your face and neck.
It has been amazingly moisturising for my dry skin but it’s still light enough that it won’t be too heavy for oily skin types or to use during the warmer weather months. It is designed to be non-comedogenic which means it won’t clog pores, so it’s a great choice if you struggle with breakouts. It's even gentle enough to use on even sensitive complexions.
The moisturiser comes in a good-sized tub, which means you can dip your finger in and apply just the right amount without any mess or waste. The classic clean and simple monochrome design looks chic on my bathroom shelf.
This ceramide-rich cream has been one of the brand's best-sellers since it launched last year and I can totally see why. It's simple to use, affordably priced, suits all skin types and has made a noticeable difference to the appearance and overall texture of cheeks. My face is happy and it's all down to this moisturising marvel.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor with over fifteen years of experience in the industry, covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and will happily report on everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys.
