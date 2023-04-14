I suffer with sensitive skin around my eyes, could a No7 eye cream be the answer?
The brand is a firm favourite in my beauty routine
If you've read any of my articles, then you'll know that I have incredibly sensitive skin. So much so, that I tend to purchase products from the same brands time and time again, one of them being No7.
I've long been a fan of the brand's hypoallergenic formulas, and have even got my friends and family onto their products. So, after deciding that I wanted to add one of the best eye creams (opens in new tab) into my skincare routine, they were the first brand I thought to try.
However, after heading to my local Boots, I realised that they had a lot of different of eye creams on offer, from eye creams for wrinkles (opens in new tab), retinol eye creams (opens in new tab) and more.
So, I thought I would give every single one a go, to see which one would be best for me, and also to help anyone else who's unsure about which one to go for. Keep on scrolling to see how I got on, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our roundup of the best caffeine eye creams (opens in new tab) and even how to apply eye cream (opens in new tab) correctly.
Best No7 eye cream for dark circles
1. No7 Laboratories Dark Circle Corrector
This eye cream definitely intrigued me after seeing it for the first time. The applicator twists to turn on and off, with a cooling metal tip that feels really nice to apply. It tackles dark circles with light diffusing particles and colour correcting pigments, and I definitely noticed a difference when using. The only downside is that the shade range isn't huge, so it might be hard to find your perfect match.
For
- Cooling metal tip
- Improves the look of dark circles
Against
- Applicator can be a little messy
- Not the best shade range
Best awakening No7 eye cream
2. No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream
I was really excited to try this eye cream, as I use the No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream pretty much every day, and it's safe to say that this did not disappoint. It's really refreshing, is moisturising yet lightweight enough to apply make-up over the top and it leaves your skin with the most gorgeous glow that makes you look so much more awake.
For
- Slim packaging
- Leaves a radiant finish
Against
- Not the best choice for your evening skincare routine
Best retinol No7 eye cream
3. No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream
This is a really lightweight eye cream, which didn't leave my under eyes with that tingly, burning sensation that you can sometimes expect from retinol. That being said, I don't think I've tested it for long enough to see any major differences yet, but my skin definitely feels a lot smoother so far.
For
- Affordable
- Fragrance free
- Infused with pure retinol to tackle fine lines and dark circles
Against
- Not the best at tackling puffiness
Best moisturising No7 eye cream
4. No7 Restore & Renew Eye Cream
If you're looking for a moisturising eye cream, I really liked this No7 one. It left my under eyes feeling super hydrated without that sticky residue that other eye creams can leave.
For
- Pretty packaging
- Really hydrating
Against
- Didn't notice a difference in dark circles
Best No7 eye cream for under make-up
5. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream
This is a great eye cream to apply in the mornings under your make-up. Although it's not as moisturising as some of the others, I found that it sunk into the skin really quickly and helped reduce puffiness. My new morning go-to.
For
- Sinks into the skin quickly
- Refreshing
Against
- Not as moisturising as the other options
Best refreshing No7 eye cream
6. No7 Menopause Skincare Firm and Bright Eye Concentrate
I feel like I can't give this eye cream a completely honest review, as I am yet to go through the menopause myself, and this eye cream was co-created with over 7,000 menopausal women, but I was still a big fan. It's a really refreshing product, mainly down to the cooling metal applicator, and left my eyes looking super awake.
For
- Cooling metal applicator
- Hydrating
Against
- Took a while to sink into the skin
Best No7 eye cream for beginners
7. No7 Early Defence Eye Cream
If you're looking to add an eye cream into your routine, without any specific concerns, then I would recommend the No7 Early Defence Eye Cream. Formulated to protect and boost skin's natural defences, it's easy to apply and not to thick, either. Plus, it's suitable for sensitive skin.
For
- Lightweight
- Sinks into the skin quickly
Against
- Not as moisturising as other options
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
