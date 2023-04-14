I suffer with sensitive skin around my eyes, could a No7 eye cream be the answer?

If you've read any of my articles, then you'll know that I have incredibly sensitive skin. So much so, that I tend to purchase products from the same brands time and time again, one of them being No7.

I've long been a fan of the brand's hypoallergenic formulas, and have even got my friends and family onto their products. So, after deciding that I wanted to add one of the best eye creams (opens in new tab) into my skincare routine, they were the first brand I thought to try.

However, after heading to my local Boots, I realised that they had a lot of different of eye creams on offer, from eye creams for wrinkles (opens in new tab), retinol eye creams (opens in new tab) and more.

So, I thought I would give every single one a go, to see which one would be best for me, and also to help anyone else who's unsure about which one to go for. Keep on scrolling to see how I got on, and for more inspiration, don't forget to check out our roundup of the best caffeine eye creams (opens in new tab) and even how to apply eye cream (opens in new tab) correctly.

Best No7 eye cream for dark circles

1. No7 Laboratories Dark Circle Corrector

(opens in new tab) No7 Laboratories Dark Circle Corrector £24.95 at Boots (opens in new tab) This eye cream definitely intrigued me after seeing it for the first time. The applicator twists to turn on and off, with a cooling metal tip that feels really nice to apply. It tackles dark circles with light diffusing particles and colour correcting pigments, and I definitely noticed a difference when using. The only downside is that the shade range isn't huge, so it might be hard to find your perfect match. For Cooling metal tip

Improves the look of dark circles Against Applicator can be a little messy

Not the best shade range

Best awakening No7 eye cream

2. No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream

(opens in new tab) No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Eye Cream £19.95 at Boots (opens in new tab) I was really excited to try this eye cream, as I use the No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Day Cream pretty much every day, and it's safe to say that this did not disappoint. It's really refreshing, is moisturising yet lightweight enough to apply make-up over the top and it leaves your skin with the most gorgeous glow that makes you look so much more awake. For Slim packaging

Leaves a radiant finish Against Not the best choice for your evening skincare routine

Best retinol No7 eye cream

3. No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream

(opens in new tab) No7 Pure Retinol Eye Cream £24.95 at Boots (opens in new tab) This is a really lightweight eye cream, which didn't leave my under eyes with that tingly, burning sensation that you can sometimes expect from retinol. That being said, I don't think I've tested it for long enough to see any major differences yet, but my skin definitely feels a lot smoother so far. For Affordable

Fragrance free

Infused with pure retinol to tackle fine lines and dark circles Against Not the best at tackling puffiness

Best moisturising No7 eye cream

4. No7 Restore & Renew Eye Cream

(opens in new tab) No7 Restore & Renew Eye Cream £22.95 at Boots (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a moisturising eye cream, I really liked this No7 one. It left my under eyes feeling super hydrated without that sticky residue that other eye creams can leave. For Pretty packaging

Really hydrating Against Didn't notice a difference in dark circles

Best No7 eye cream for under make-up

5. No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream

(opens in new tab) No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream £13.13 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £14.89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £17.95 (opens in new tab) at Boots.com (opens in new tab) This is a great eye cream to apply in the mornings under your make-up. Although it's not as moisturising as some of the others, I found that it sunk into the skin really quickly and helped reduce puffiness. My new morning go-to. For Sinks into the skin quickly

Refreshing Against Not as moisturising as the other options

Best refreshing No7 eye cream

6. No7 Menopause Skincare Firm and Bright Eye Concentrate

(opens in new tab) No7 Menopause Skincare Firm and Bright Eye Concentrate £24.95 at Boots (opens in new tab) I feel like I can't give this eye cream a completely honest review, as I am yet to go through the menopause myself, and this eye cream was co-created with over 7,000 menopausal women, but I was still a big fan. It's a really refreshing product, mainly down to the cooling metal applicator, and left my eyes looking super awake. For Cooling metal applicator

Hydrating Against Took a while to sink into the skin

Best No7 eye cream for beginners

7. No7 Early Defence Eye Cream