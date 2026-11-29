When it comes to (peri)menopause affecting the state of your skin, biology isn’t in dispute. As oestrogen falls, skin loses collagen: “30% in the first five years of perimenopause,” says aesthetic physician Dr Sophie Shotter. It’s why many women hit a ‘cliff edge’, sudden dryness and sensitivity, with increased pigmentation, wrinkling and sagging. The acceleration of these signs of decline is typical of menopause as opposed to mere chronological ageing, as is the fact that skin can, exasperatingly, “pull in different directions,” says Shotter. Insultingly, it can get very dry but, thanks to changes in hormone balance, also experience sudden breakouts. And it gets more reactive to potent actives like retinoids, increasing the risk of conditions like rosacea and melasma, just as thinning, slower-healing skin requires those ingredients to support its integrity.
In other words, peri- and menopausal skin is a real thing; it’s no wonder a billion-pound global menopause skincare industry* is catering to it. But knowing why skin changes isn’t the same as knowing what works, and targeted solutions, experts say, may not (yet) be all they’re cracked up to be in many cases.
What Hormonal Skin Really, Really Wants
Popular menopausal creams such as those by Prai (from £8) and No7 (from £24.95) were ‘co-created’ with thousands of peri- and menopausal women, who gave input through user trials and experience surveys. They absolutely do contain ingredients that can help improve barrier function and signs of ageing.But that doesn’t amount to clinical proof that these creams counteract issues specific to menopausal factors. Shotter suggests two questions we need to ask: what’s in this that wouldn’t be in a well-formulated standard product? And has it been evaluated on menopausal skin against a placebo or standard alternative? “If the answers are ‘nothing’ and ‘no’, then I would say it’s a marketing category,” she affirms. That certainly doesn’t make them bad, but “women shouldn’t pay a premium for a label unless it truly warrants it,” says Shotter.
Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams is equally candid. “I don’t think skincare just for menopause is particularly helpful,” she says. She is especially frustrated about many ‘meno’ creams being rich as standard. “Plenty of women in mid-life break out and their skin isn’t parched,” she explains. “Menopausal or not, skin remains individual. When selecting the right skincare for your issues, the active ingredients and the base formulation matter more than a menopause label.” Williams created her Delo Rx range (from £85) for congested, ageing and reactive skin, but stresses it wasn’t designed solely for menopause. Her skincare starting point is familiar: daily SPF 30–50 and an antioxidant serum by day; a gradually introduced retinoid at night.
Elsewhere, the Made of More range (from £25.73) was designed to calm and reinforce confused mid-life skin and its barrier. “We don’t deal in ‘anti-ageing’ or ‘menopause’ claims,” says founder Jackie Lamyman. “We give reactive hormonal skin what it needs to restore its glow and health, without suffocating or upsetting it. That’s the kind of skincare intelligent mid-life women respond to.”
It all points to why genuinely targeted options for menopause are rare. The best-evidenced actives, including retinoids, sunscreen, antioxidants and barrier repair, “work in menopausal skin too, so there’s no separate toolkit waiting to be discovered,” says Shotter. Emepelle skincare, which features the one truly menopause-specific cosmetic mechanism (it used methyl estradiolpropanoate, an ingredient designed to activate oestrogen receptors in the skin and mimic some of the hormone’s local effects), is no longer available in the UK. As for prescription-only oestrogen creams used on the face, Shotter says “it makes biological sense they could benefit skin, but trials are small, some show absorption into the bloodstream with hormonal side effects, and none are licensed for the face in the UK.” In other words, they’re not to be experimented with—any prescription medication should be used as directed.
How Helpful is Menopause Certification?
With 45% of women not knowing what sources to trust when selecting menopausal products**, the ‘MTick’ certification was launched as a universal shopping symbol to guide them through the maze. Qualifying products, which include many by big-brand names such as L’Oréal and Dove, are “independently assessed for evidence of how they support menopause-related changes,” says a spokesperson for MTick’s creator GenM, a company that works with brands and retailers, and its criteria were developed with input from Boots’ pharmacy and legal teams. To qualify, a product must show how it can help with at least one of the 48 menopause-related changes GenM lists. Depending on the product, that evidence could come from an authorised claim, a clinical or user trial involving menopausal women, or independent testing of a particular ingredient. So while the tick is at least a handy filter, it’s no guarantee a product beats a well-made standard moisturiser.
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When it comes to aesthetic non-surgical treatments, there appears to be next-to-no research into the specific needs of peri- and menopausal skin. “Much of what’s recommended is extrapolated from general skin ageing research,” says Dr Stephanie Williams. “We lack good menopause-specific clinical trials showing which procedures have the best benefit-risk ratio for this life stage, how HRT changes their results, and how to ideally combine them.”
Who gets studied matters, too. Trials in both menopause and aesthetics, says Shotter, “have mostly recruited white women”. In melanin-rich skin, menopausal change may show up as dryness, ashiness, uneven tone and volume loss rather than lines, and inflammatory treatments carry a higher risk of pigmentation marks. Plastic surgeon Dr Priyanka Chadha calls these “broad patterns”, and warns, “We cannot assume that a treatment protocol that’s effective in one demographic will produce identical outcomes in another.”
With this in mind, injectables company Galderma recently published results of a first-of-its-kind clinical trial on 50 menopausal participants from multiple ethnic backgrounds, investigating which of two treatment protocols, using its Restylane hydrating skin booster alongside its Sculptra biostimulator, rejuvenated their skin most effectively. Global head of injectable aesthetics Anne-Cécile Chevrier says that in order to generate robust data on optimising treatments for menopause-related skin changes, Galderma will record menopausal status in all future injectables trials.
Shotter welcomes the move: around 85% of aesthetic patients are women, many peri- or post-menopausal, “yet most trials recruit by age and never record menopausal status”. She calls the outcome, which held that preceding Sculptra with Skinboosters offers superior rejuvenating results, “interesting rather than settled” due to the trial being small, open-label and not randomised. Next steps would be to see a comparison with non-menopausal women, and HRT users with non-users. Plus, ideally, women in peri-menopause. This stage, says Shotter, which has women suffering hormonal—and skin—upheaval for about a decade before menopause proper, is the least studied of all.
Fortunately, experienced cosmetic doctors already have a strong idea of how best to tackle hormonal mid-life skin. Perimenopausal skin can be temperamental and menopausal skin thin and reactive; “that influences how quickly I would use certain treatments and products,” says Shotter. She adds that when it comes to collagen-stimulating procedures, the presence of oestrogen impacts how well they work, meaning that women who are on HRT often see better and faster results than those who are not. A doctor can build a treatment plan around that, but it shows that, while chronological and menopause-related ageing greatly overlap in mid-life, understanding the difference is key to managing the changes well. And while the best basics for that are well-evidenced, menopause-specific proof is, let’s say, still arriving.
*Grand View Research values the global menopause skincare market at $1.3 billion in 2025
**Perspectus Global research for Galderma, August 2026
Ingeborg van Lotringen is an award-winning beauty journalist specialising in skincare and aesthetic treatments. She spent 14 years as beauty director of Cosmopolitan UK and is the author of Great Skin: Secrets the Beauty Industry Doesn’t Tell You.