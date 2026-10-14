How Much Hair Loss is Normal—and is the Beauty Industry Capitalising on Our Fears?

“Hair is everything,” declared Fleabag’s Claire after emerging from the salon with an asymmetric crop that made her resemble a pencil. And she had a point. Hair is inextricably linked to how we look and feel, with the power to bolster our confidence or undermine it entirely. There’s a reason the proverbial “bad hair day” has become shorthand for a day when nothing seems to go quite right. A bad hair day is no longer simply a case of unruly strands or an uncooperative style. Now, our standards are higher and we're scrutinising everything from texture and condition to split ends and that all-important density.
Our algorithms have picked up on this. According to Healio, a study of 156 hair loss videos across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram searched in December 2025 alone found an average of 445,415 views per video. And in a UK Hair Confidence Report from this year, 46% of British women are too embarrassed to discuss hair shedding with their GP. We’re all thinking about it.
So, the big question: are we actually losing more hair than before? Is it a not-so-silent epidemic, coupled with the constant reels that find their way onto our feed? The way we talk about our health has changed, with an open discourse around GLP-1 usage, hormonal changes, menopause, stress and anxiety; a direct by-product of these conversations are the symptoms that emerge from this and how we try to sustain some kind of damage control there.
Are We Losing More Hair Than Ever?
Yes, and no. “There are several reasons women can experience hair thinning and shedding, but the growing use of GLP-1 medications is an emerging factor. I have seen hair loss in some people taking these medications, and there have also been many reports of it online. GLP-1 drugs themselves aren't thought to directly cause hair loss; rather, rapid weight loss can put the body under stress and nutritional deficiencies can also play a role. As their use becomes more widespread, I expect we will see more discussion around hair shedding in this context.” Says Anabel Kingsley, Lead Trichologist and Author of Haircare: The Ultimate Guide.
But not everyone is taking a GLP-1 drug, and online searches for hair growth drugs and scalp treatments are surging, suggesting growing interest in hair health. According to a report from GrandView research, the global hair loss treatment market is projected to be worth $93.9 billion this year. And according to the National Council on Aging, global hair loss treatments are said to be worth £4.8 billion in the UK by 2034. Meanwhile, the beauty market's hair health sector has grown by 32%, according to a study from Cosmetic Business.
This may have once been a concern that began with women who were hitting perimenopause or experiencing broader health issues; hair thinning is now among the top concerns for those in their 20s as well. Clinical data at the Belgravia Centre (a private treatment facility that specialises in hair loss treatment) has seen an exponential rise in hair loss awareness and early-stage thinning, with the demographic growing within the 21- 30-year-old age group.
Lifestyle and health factors have a major impact on the rate of hair loss: post-partum hair loss, stress and burnout, bad nutrition, and multiple conditions like Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), diabetes and thyroid issues.
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The boom in the category may also reflect shifting attitudes across the beauty sector, away from quick fixes and toward prevention. “There’s a lot more research going into understanding the biology of the hair and scalp…moving towards a much more preventative approach to haircare, looking after the scalp and the hair we have, rather than only reacting once we notice significant thinning.” Says trichologist Rachel Valentine.
What is 'Normal' Hair Loss
With more of us aware of hair density than ever, awareness is up, leaving many to wonder whether any level of hair loss is normal. “It’s important to distinguish between hair thinning and excessive hair shedding, as they are not necessarily the same thing," explains Kingsley. "A healthy amount of hair shedding is usually around 100 to 150 hairs per day. This happens because about 10% of your hair is normally in a resting or shedding phase at any given time, while the rest is actively growing."
Simple lifestyle changes like keeping ponytails loose rather than tight and close to the scalp, caring for your scalp, and stepping away from over-styling can make a huge difference to how much hair you lose. Washing too frequently is another no-no, and being gentle when brushing goes a long way. Tangle Teezer is still a favourite among hair stylists and trichologists for its malleable, bendy bristles.
What Can You Do to Increase Hair Density?
Medications like Minoxidil (the active ingredient in Regaine) and Finasteride can increase hair density, though long-term use can cause side effects. Plus, the beauty industry is moving toward a more holistic approach.
Brands like K18 and the recently launched Cécred are leading the way with a 360-degree approach to hair longevity, rather than simply enhancing hair growth. “Medical doctors, particularly dermatologists, often recommend products containing ingredients like minoxidil or finasteride for hair growth. These treatments are backed by clinical research and work by stimulating the hair follicles and slowing hair loss,” says Dr Kari Williams, Trichologist and Director of Education at Cécred.
Hero products from Cécred include formulas to strengthen and nourish hair growth. “The Restoring Hair & Edge Drops contain Biopeptide-5 technology, a blend of 5 growth factor peptides that nourish and strengthen hair...” adds Williams.
Meanwhile, K18’s now-cult product, Future IQ Longevity Serum ran clinical studies with subjects applying the product daily over a 3-month period who found that there were considerably fewer greys and up to 19000 hairs retained for more volume. Both K18 and Cécred use peptides to boost growth by mimicking the body’s natural ability to produce hair follicles and maintain healthy scalp health.
The Pillars of Good Hair Care
The four major pillars of good hair care are: scalp health, the condition of the hair, nutrition and general health. “Your scalp is skin and part of the body’s largest organ, so regular cleansing is important for maintaining a healthy scalp environment.” Says Kingsley.
When it comes to nutrition, a well-balanced diet should be the primary source but there are supplements that can help too. “A good example is biotin. Biotin is an essential nutrient and is involved in normal hair health, but genuine biotin deficiency is relatively uncommon in people eating a varied diet. So, taking a biotin supplement isn’t automatically going to make your hair grow more, particularly if you’re already getting enough through your diet. I think we need to move away from the idea that there’s one miracle solution or one product that’s going to solve everyone’s hair concerns. “adds Rachel Valentine.
When it comes to general health, “Stress can have a significant impact on the hair growth cycle, so good sleep, regular exercise and finding ways to manage stress are all important” says Kingsley.
Finally, good hair condition means reducing heat styling, using conditioning treatments, using bond-restorative oils if needed, and using damage-protecting sprays.
So maybe hair loss isn't on the rise, but just as skincare and makeup are shifting toward a more preventative, longevity-focused approach, the scalp and hair-growth market is, too.
The Products to Invest In
Cécred
Restoring Hair & Edge Drops
Loaded with bio-peptides, keratin and biotin extracts. This preventative formula is a game changer in holistic hair nourishment. And created for all hair types.
Living Proof
Scalp Care Density Serum
Loaded with Zinc and botanical extracts, this gentle serum promotes good hair follicle health and boosts healthier-looking hair and growth.
CurrentBody Skin
Skin Led Hair Growth Helmet
Red light therapy to boost the skin health of your scalp and encourage cell turnover, energising hair follicles and supporting hydration and scalp strength.
K18
Biomimetic Hairscience Futureiq Biomimetic Hair Longevity Serum
A peptide-packed, patented technology that visibly reduces the appearance of greys and increases scalp barrier health and therefore strengthens the foundations for boosting hair growth.
Viviscal
Hair Supplements For Women
A combined supplement of Biotin Zinc, and Amino Acids to support hair growth and turnover.
Philip Kingsley
Daily Damage Defence Protective Priming Mist
L'oréal Professionnel
Serié Expert Advanced Denser Hair Serum for Thinning Hair 90ml
A serum that targets thinning hair with a patented molecule that sustains proper hair cell functioning by awakening dormant follicles back to growing hair. Packed with Resveratrol too, it adds a protective shield from environmental stress factors.