I’m 30 and my mum is 60 - this is the only moisturiser we both love for our super sensitive skin

If you haven’t heard of La Solution 10 de Chanel, that’s probably because, like all the most sophisticated skincare products, it slips under the radar somewhat. But there’s a reason it’s adored by make-up artists, beauty editors alike, as well as my extremely fussy skincare-obsessed mum alike. It soothes, de-stresses and defends - reinforcing the skin’s barrier function without irritating sensitive skin. Simply put: it’s both gentle and efficacious.

It’s considered one of the best moisturisers for sensitive skin out there. It’s non-comedogenic and protects the skin against pollution and other environmental aggressors. It’s also the perfect product for those who are rosacea-prone and for those with temporarily sensitised skin after increased sun exposure or a non-invasive dermatological procedure.

This moisturiser only contains 10 ingredients - no more, no less. It's truly effective without any unnecessary ingredients that might cause irritation. With such a carefully curated ingredients list, this makes it perfect for super reactive skin.

How do I know? My mum has just about the most sensitive skin of anyone I’ve ever met, and the La Solution 10 de Chanel is the only moisturiser she’s used for years. It doesn’t cause her rosacea to flare up and there’s none of the dry, itchy flakiness that she typically experiences with just about every other face cream she tries. Her skin positively glows every time she uses this stuff, so much so that I received many a surprised comment on my Instagram after posting about her 60th birthday this year. As a luxury beauty product, it’s not the most affordable moisturiser on the market, but according to my mum it’s 100% worth it.

As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, naturally, I had to try it out for myself, and after having slyly stolen small amounts from my mum’s dressing table over the course of a few weeks, I’ve finally procured a bottle of my very own. One of many to come I’m sure, but let's not get ahead of ourselves, you can find my full and honest review - along with a link to shop it for yourself - below.

My La Solution 10 de Chanel review

La Solution 10 de Chanel £67 at Fenwick

Let’s start with the packaging, which is simple, practical and, like every Chanel beauty product I’ve ever seen, effortlessly chic. It comes in an opaque pump bottle which keeps the contents away from sunlight and prevents you from having to dip your fingers into the cream directly, which is a useful way to avoid irritation.

The ten ingredients are listed really simply on the back of the bottle, a refreshing change from the usual hefty paragraph of tiny text. The top ingredient listed? Water. Combined with efficacious ingredients like squalane and silver needle tea extract, this is a great sign of what was to come from the gentle-yet-effective formula.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But how does the cream actually perform? After cleansing my skin and applying a serum, I like to press two pumps of the cream into my face and neck. The consistency is lightweight yet incredibly hydrating. It sinks in quickly, but doesn’t dry down completely - sitting beautifully under my SPF and make-up. It makes my skin look neither greasy nor too matte, with a plump, hydrated luminous skin-like finish. A perfect blank canvas, if you will - which is exactly what I’m after in a moisturiser.

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

As I mentioned above, the first ingredient in this fragrance-free moisturiser is deionised and purified water, but a few carefully selected hero ingredients really work to nourish and soothe the skin. Vegetal squalane reinforces the skin barrier while soft powder softens skin, smoothing texture and hydro-attractive vegetal glycerin helps to maintain optimal hydration levels - perfect for mature skin. Silver needle tea also offers an incredibly soothing effect, calming flare-ups and sensitivity. Rest assured there’s nothing in this cream that doesn’t need to be there.

This non-comedogenic cream is a dream for my naturally oily, acne-prone skin. Do note that it doesn’t contain SPF, so you’ll need to add your favourite sun protection product before applying make-up.

It evens my skin texture, soothing any redness and tightness I may have, with none of the itchiness, dryness or whitehead breakouts I often experience when trying out a new skincare product. It offers long-lasting hydration, giving my skin a dewy, illuminated effect while still remaining lightweight and non-greasy throughout the day.

Just in case you needed another hint as to how in love I am with this product, note that I’m not wearing any foundation in the picture below - the luminosity and evenness is all down to this moisturiser. I have officially joined my mum in the ranks of beauty obsessives who can’t get enough of La Solution 10 de Chanel.