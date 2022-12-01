Skin experts want to debunk these 4 hydration myths right now

Marie Claire created this content as part of a paid partnership with Superdrug. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire.

Knowing how to care for your skin (opens in new tab) correctly can be confusing, especially when it comes to hydration (opens in new tab). You might wonder what moisturiser (opens in new tab) is best for your skin concerns, or if exfoliating (opens in new tab) actually makes dryness (opens in new tab) worse. Perhaps you’ve been keen to try the K-beauty trend (opens in new tab) of slugging but don’t know if it’s right for your skin type (opens in new tab).

And it's no wonder. The internet is a breeding ground for false information, concerning advice and skincare myths. So, to help separate the fact from the fiction, we spoke to Dr Kemi Fabusiwa (opens in new tab) – a skincare expert and NHS junior doctor. Here, she shares four common hydration myths (opens in new tab) and the knowledge she wants to arm you with for winter (opens in new tab). Healthy, glowing skin here we come...

Hydration Myth 1: Exfoliation leads to drier skin

Exfoliation has a bad rep for making drier skin (opens in new tab) worse, but Dr Kemi Fabusiwa says that this isn’t true for all types of exfoliators. “If you have rough skin and a build-up of dead skin cells, then exfoliation may actually help you to remove the old skin cells that are preventing hydrating ingredients from penetrating deep into the skin,” she explains. “Consider using a gentle alpha-hydroxy acid such as lactic acid (opens in new tab) or mandelic acid to lift away the upper layer of dead and dying skin cells”. This should help your serum (opens in new tab) and moisturiser penetrate deeper into the dermis and give you that sought-after glow.

Me+ Lactic Acid (AHA) Booster 30ml, £5.99 | Superdrug

Hydration Myth 2: Slugging is a must for all skin types

From TikTok to Reddit, slugging is the Korean beauty trend (opens in new tab) that went viral due to its alleged ability to lock moisture into the skin overnight. “Slugging (opens in new tab) is the process of applying a thick layer of Vaseline – an 'occlusive' agent that helps to prevent trans-epidermal water loss – onto the skin,” says Dr Fabusiwa.

“Whilst slugging can help those with extremely dry, eczema-prone skin (opens in new tab), it goes without saying that it's not appropriate for all skin types – and definitely not oily acne-prone skin (opens in new tab) types. Slathering on such a thick occlusion can actually lead to congestion and blemish-prone skin”. If this sounds like you, opt for lightweight non-comedogenic moisturisers containing squalane or p olyglutamic acid (opens in new tab).

Hydration Myth 3: The thicker the moisturiser the greater the hydration

“It's important to recognise that there are several different types of moisturisers (opens in new tab) – from humectants, to emollients (opens in new tab), to occlusives,” advises Dr Fabusiwa. Each of these does slightly different things. Put simply, just because a product is thicker, doesn’t necessarily mean it will provide the best type of hydration.

For instance, humectants such as hyaluronic acid add water to the epidermis, while occlusives such as Vaseline and m arula oil (opens in new tab) help to prevent water loss by forming a protective film over the skin. Emollients, on the other hand, soften and condition the skin. This makes them particularly effective at improving dry patches and conditions such as eczema.

Hydration Myth 4: Hyaluronic acid should be applied to dry skin

A post shared by Dr. Kemi Fabusiwa | Skin (@dr.fab) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If you’re finding that your hyaluronic acid serum (opens in new tab) isn’t giving you the hydration boost you were expecting, it could be because you’re applying it incorrectly. Yes, really. According to Dr Fabusiwa, hyaluronic acid should always be applied to damp and not dry skin. “Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that works by drawing water in from the environment. As such, if your skin is not damp, then hyaluronic acid will pull water from the lower layers of skin which may leave your skin feeling dehydrated.”