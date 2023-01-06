Simplify your skincare routine in 4 easy steps – for three different skin types

Whether you’re a long-time skincare (opens in new tab) enthusiast or a complete novice, nailing the perfect skincare routine (opens in new tab) can feel like a challenge. Perhaps you’ve spent lots of money on different products while irritating your skin in the process or are unsure of where to even start.

If this sounds familiar it might be time to get back to basics with a simple skincare routine containing effective (opens in new tab) but gentle ingredients. For an expert take, we spoke to Dr Kemi Fabusiwa (opens in new tab) – a skincare expert and NHS junior doctor – to ask which active ingredients are best for good hydration (opens in new tab), brightness and skin refinement.

The best active ingredients to add to a simple skincare routine

Hyaluronic acid

First up is every dermatologist’s favourite ingredient, hyaluronic acid. Dr Fabusiwa advises adding in this key humectant to your routine to hydrate the skin barrier and combat irritation caused by our other ingredients. “Hyaluronic acid is a humectant: a water-based hydrator that helps to draw water in from the environment and hold it onto the skin’s surface,” explains Dr Fabusiwa. “As we age, the skin’s natural levels of hyaluronic acid begin to deplete. The sun and other external aggressors also reduce levels of this important hydrator”. But by adding it topically into your routine, you can top up your natural levels of hyaluronic acid and give the skin a softer, more supple look and feel.

Polyhydroxy acids

Dr Fabusiwa advises introducing gently exfoliating ingredients to help moisture penetrate the skin more effectively while removing dead skin cells that can make the complexion appear dull. “Polyhydroxy acids are part of the family of exfoliating acids. They are larger in molecular size than alpha-hydroxy acids which means they can exfoliate without penetrating so deeply within the skin, giving you a kinder exfoliating experience with less irritating side effects”.

For congested, blemish-prone skin, Dr Fabusiwa also recommends adding exfoliants such as salicylic acid. “Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that helps to remove excess oil that is trapping dirt, bacteria and dead skin cells within the skin. It’s a powerful ingredient, effective at decongesting the pores”. It’s often formulated alongside other ingredients such as ceramides and niacinamide to help prevent any dryness that might arise as a side effect.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide (opens in new tab), says Dr Fabusiwa, is another important multipurpose ingredient that you’ll find formulated with exfoliants to help reduce irritation. “Niacinamide helps to restore the skin’s barrier, reduce hyperpigmentation and reduce oil production and secretion,” she says.

“It works particularly well in conjunction with other ingredients such as retinol, salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid to contribute to overall skin health”.

So, with Dr Fabusiwa’s advice in mind, we’ve created a simple four-step routine from Superdrug’s Me+ range (opens in new tab), full of skin-boosting active ingredients and moisture-retaining humectants.

1. Your four-step skincare routine for dry skin

Begin your morning skincare routine with a cleanser formulated with water-retaining ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. This will help to protect the skin’s natural barrier and retain water throughout the day while removing impurities from the skin. Following Dr Fabusiwa’s advice, you can then add an exfoliating step with a toner formulated with Polyhydroxy Acids (PHA). This will remove dead skin cells, reduce pore size and help the skin absorb hydration. End your routine with a good dose of moisture with a hyaluronic acid serum and ceramide-rich moisturiser which will help to strengthen your skin barrier and leave the complexion feeling smooth and dewy.

Step one: Cleanse

Step two: Tone

Step three: Serum

Step four: Moisturise

2. Your four-step skincare routine for dull skin

If your skin is looking a little dull and lacklustre, you need a simple routine aimed at brightening and rejuvenating it. As Dr Fabusiwa recommends, a cleanser containing a decongesting exfoliant such as salicylic acid balanced with ceramides will help to sweep away dead skin cells without disrupting the skin barrier. Follow this with a gentle toner also containing salicylic acid and a hydrating serum with niacinamide and zinc to refine skin tone and reduce shine. If you feel like you need a little boost around the eyes, a cream formulated with caffeine should instantly brighten the area and leave you feeling ready for the day.

Step one: Cleanse

Step two: Tone

Step three: Serum

Step four: Eye cream

3. Your four-step skincare routine for oily skin

If improving your skin texture is top of your agenda, a soothing yet exfoliating routine can help to get the results you want. Start with a very gentle cleanser derived from oat to effectively remove dirt and impurities without stripping moisture from the skin. Then, to exfoliate without causing any irritation, add a toner containing Polyhydroxy Acids (PHA) as per Dr Fabusiwa’s suggestion. Pat two to three drops of a gentle boosting serum formulated with salicylic acid and cica (centella Asiatica) onto the skin to unclog the pores, reduce blemishes and calm the complexion. A final layer of moisturiser containing niacinamide and hyaluronic acid will brighten and balance the skin.

Step one: Cleanse

Step two: Tone

Step three: Serum

Step four: Moisturise

