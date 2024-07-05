I just discovered the secret to reapplying SPF without disturbing your make-up, and this product is it

Wearing one of the best SPF moisturisers is crucial at any time of the year, and especially during the summer months. But what about reapplying it throughout the day? I think I’ve just found the most practical product of the summer: the Garnier Super UV Over Make-up Mist.

Now that we’re firmly in July and have had a couple of heatwaves under our belts, you’re probably thinking of upping your SPF game. It’s important to invest in a high-factor sunscreen for your face and body , but when it comes to applying SPF over your make-up , most of the conventional sunscreens simply won’t cut it.

Rather than a thick sun cream, which, let’s be honest, would be tricky to apply over a full face of make-up, Garnier’s Over Make-up SPF50 Mist is just that - a fine mist which supposedly doesn’t disturb the make-up underneath. Essentially working somewhat like a setting spray or hydrating facial mist - but with added high-factor sun protection.

Sure, powder SPFs are also a great option for topping up your make-up throughout the day, but not everybody finds powders convenient to use, or wants a matte finish. That’s where the Garnier Over Make-up Mist comes in, as a lightweight, non-greasy formula with all the practical benefits of an over-make-up product.

This all sounds brilliant on paper, but how would the Garnier SPF mist *actually* sit over my make-up? Was it easy to reapply? And, crucially, would it make my make-up melt off or cake up throughout the day? As a beauty-loving shopping editor, I’ve put plenty of SPFs through the scrupulous MC UK testing process , so I was itching to try out this bestselling mist for myself. Read on for my honest review.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Over Make-up Mist £8.47 at Amazon

My review of the Garnier Super UV Over Make-up Mist

First of all, I think it’s important to note my skin type and concerns. My skin is oily, sensitive and acne-prone, so finding products that don’t break me out or cause redness is my first priority. Though I have an oily skin type, I tend to stay away from mattifying products, as they can make my skin look dull and lifeless. I love products that create a dewy finish - who doesn’t? But it’s crucial that these products have a glowy effect without looking at all greasy - not an easy feat.

So, how did I get on using this SPF mist? To apply, I simply had to shake the can well and spray in horizontal strokes across my face while holding the nozzle 15cm away. On my first application, the super fine mist application immediately melted my concerns over it ruining my carefully applied make-up.

Valeza spraying the Garnier over make-up mist so that the super fine mist can be seen (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Despite being a drugstore product with an under-£10 price point, this rivals most of the luxury face mist applicators I’ve tried. It doesn’t spritz aggressively into unhelpful patches of product, but disperses the product evenly, with no need to rub or even pat it in. The continuous mist nozzle allows for a super speedy application when I’m on the go, making it incredibly easy to reapply throughout the day, too.

In terms of how it feels on the skin, it’s lightweight and not at all greasy. In fact, I found it worked similar to some of my favourite make-up setting sprays in that it helped my powder and foundation to sort of merge together, giving my base a more natural, skin-like finish. Dewy and radiant, without enhancing my natural oiliness.

How did it hold up throughout the day, I hear you ask? Well, I really put this spray through its paces, first trying it on a sunny weekend when I was due to be outside most of the time. As per the British Skin Foundation’s recommendation , I reapplied my SPF every two hours, which was easy to do thanks to the continuous, super fine mist.

Valeza's face after reapplying the Garnier over make-up mist - the skin looks glowy and make-up hasn't been disturbed (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

It didn't make my mascara run, it didn't fade or disrupt my make-up, and it didn’t get heavy or greasy throughout the day or make my make-up sit strangely on my skin. In fact, it worked somewhat like a hydrating mist, providing a cooling sensation whenever I applied. I've been using it ever since, and the result is the same, whether I'm spending the whole day outdoors or in the office as I was in the pic above: healthy-looking, sun-protected skin with no affect to my make-up.

Finally, I need to give a little shout out to this product’s packaging. It comes in a super convenient bottle - slim enough to fit into my handbag but not so small that I’ll have to repurchase it often. In fact, I’ve been using it every day for weeks now and it still feels pretty full. In case you can’t already tell by now, I love this product - it’s now a summer essential for me.