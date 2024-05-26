This unassuming item is the hardest working product in my summer beauty routine—and I’m not gatekeeping

I just got back from holiday, and my most-used item wasn’t my favourite bikini, it wasn’t even my sunglasses, it was a retractable powder SPF from Hawaiian Tropic . I know, a pretty random selection, but hear me out. Powder SPFs are surprisingly useful—and not just as a mattifying alternative to your SPF moisturiser (although they obviously tick this box too).

We all know why wearing a good sun cream and facial sunscreen is important, especially in the summer months, when you’ll likely be exposed to much more sunlight than, say, in December. But that doesn’t mean it’s the easiest product to incorporate into your routine—you might avoid certain formulas that don’t sit right under make-up, or you could simply forget to put it on in the first place. Enter: the best powder SPFs.

Powder SPFs have multiple uses; they’re unrivalled as scalp sunscreens (trust me, a burnt parting is not something you want to experience), and to top up your SPF over make-up (because applying SPF over your makeup is just possible). Whether you’re walking around on a hot city break or chilling by the pool, your SPF will inevitably melt off throughout the day.

Powder SPFs are the perfect solution for those with oily, breakout-prone skin (or who simply sweat when it’s hot out). So, why am I such a fan of the Hawaiian Tropic powder SPF in particular? I’ll explain…

My review of the Hawaiian Tropic Mineral Powder SPF

Hawaiian Tropic - Mineral Powder Brush SPF30 Best powder SPF all round Reasons to buy + Affordable + Transluscent formula + Compact and lightweight + Comes in a retractable tube with built-in powder brush Reasons to avoid - The lid doesn't fully click into place

Firstly, I must inform you that this SPF powder is under £10. Not only is it super affordable, but the packaging is even more impressive. This nifty little powder comes in a handy retractable tube, so I can carry it easily in my handbag or carry-on case without having to worry about taking an extra powder brush with me (or it getting dirty in my bag). The packaging is lightweight and compact, perfect for taking with me on the go.

The powder itself is translucent and super-finely milled, so doesn’t cake up over my make-up no matter how many times I reapply it. I use this powder to mattify my face after applying make-up or SPF moisturiser and reapply it throughout the day to ensure my face continues to stay protected from the sun. It leaves a matte, but not flat, finish.

I also use it on my scalp, and here is where I believe its true genius lies. It doesn't leave a chalky finish on my roots, but protects the sensitive exposed skin at my roots, mopping up excess sweat as it goes. Lovely.

There are so many other brilliant powder SPFs out there, some of which come MCUK editor-approved, so I’ve rounded up a list of more of the best options for you to shop below…

The best powder SPFs to shop:

1. Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF30 Best for acne-prone skin Reasons to buy + Mineral SPF is good for acne-prone skin + Comes in a retractable brush packaging + Mattifies the skin Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

Beauty editors rave about this powder SPF—and for good reason. Unlike a chemical SPF, this mineral formula creates a barrier to protect your skin from the sun's rays, meaning it won't irritate sensitive or acne-prone skin. The lightweight, translucent powder is also great as a scalp SPF.

2. iS Clinical PerfectTint Powder SPF 40

iS Clinical PerfectTint Powder SPF 40 Best luxury powder SPF Reasons to buy + It has a high SPF + Adds coverage so you don't have to wear foundation + The powder cannisters are refillable Reasons to avoid - The shade range isn't great

Not only does this one protect the skin from UV rays, but the pigmented powder also blurs pores and blemishes, giving you a bit of extra coverage on top of your foundation. You can also apply it straight on top of your moisturiser for a minimal make-up finish. I only wish this powder SPF had a larger selection of shades.

3. bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15 Best powder SPF foundation Reasons to buy + Provides extra coverage + Good range of shades Reasons to avoid - It doesn't come with a built-in powder brush - Low protection

This powder foundation from bareMinerals is a bestseller, so deserves a spot in this list. It has a great shade range and provides sheer-medium coverage. Do note, though, that this only has an SPF 15 and, as a powder foundation, may look a little heavy if reapplied throughout the day. This is probably better for providing a little extra SPF coverage (and make-up coverage) over your favourite SPF moisturiser.

4. Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush On Shield Glow SPF 50

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush On Shield Glow SPF 50 Best for a high SPF Reasons to buy + High SPF + Glowy formula Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

If you're after a powder with a super-high SPF, this is it. The Colourscience powder SPF has a subtle glowy finish, so it's great if you're really not a fan of a matte finish but still want to top-up your SPF throughout the day without disturbing your make-up.

5. Derma-E Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30

Derma-E Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30 Best powder SPF with natural ingredients Reasons to buy + Uses natural ingredients + Light, non-cakey powder Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one shade

This powder SPF uses natural ingredients like vitamin E, green tea and chamomile flower extract, so is super gentle on the skin. It's a great option for reapplying SPF throughout the day thanks to its finely-milled translucent formula. But be warned, this shade isn't fully 'translucent', so again, I'd love to see more shades.

6. Brush On Block Translucent SPF 30

Brush On Block Translucent SPF 30 Best for sensitive skin Reasons to buy + Sweat-resistant formula + Chic and convenient packaging + Gentle on sensitive skin Reasons to avoid - It's on the pricey side

With a built-in retractable brush, chic packaging and sweat-resistant formula that's suitable for sensitive skin types, it's hard to fault this powder SPF.