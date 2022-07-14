Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When I first started working in beauty, there were a few products that I quickly realised were going to feature quite heavily in my career. One of those was Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré.

This French pharmacy beauty staple is one of the best moisturisers for creating the perfect base for make-up, soothing irritated skin and creating a smooth, plump and glowy complexion.

I discovered it over 10 years ago, but its popularity has remained the same. It has over 6,000 5* Amazon reviews, 10.1 million views on TikTok and one currently sells every 13 seconds.

Undoubtedly, the moisturiser of choice of make-up artists across the globe. I spotted this in the kit of pretty much every MUA backstage at most fashion weeks. Why? Because no matter what condition the models’ skin is in – long hours, heavy make-up, lack of sleep don’t exactly add up to create the most flawless of bases – Embryolisse manages to diffuse any irritation and redness.

It wasn’t long until I started using it in my own skincare routine.

It’s important to note that this is classed as a multi-use product, because of its priming abilities. However, I wouldn’t class it as a skincare make-up hybrid. It is definitely a moisturiser that just prepares your skin for make-up beautifully.

It’s said to have five uses – primer, moisturiser, cleanser, overnight intensive hydrating mask and after-shaving lotion. I don’t shave my face, so I can’t comment on that, but I definitely wouldn’t use it as a cleanser – stick to your reliable best cleanser. However the three other uses? Tick, tick, tick.

It’s a super lightweight moisturiser, very similar to a lotion, and absorbs incredibly quickly. It’s worth saying that I have dry skin and my thirsty skin drinks it up willingly. You don’t need to use much, a little goes a long way. It’s not too rich and doesn’t leave behind any tackiness on the skin.

What it does give is a seriously dewy complexion that seems to smooth the skin surface, even when I have a few blemishes. You might think that because it’s so lightweight, it won’t keep you hydrated throughout the day, but you’d be wrong. My skin looks good even at that dreaded 4 pm point when everything tends to turn a little peaky.

I really couldn’t recommend this cream enough, especially if you’re a make-up lover who wants to create a flawless base before applying your foundation.

At just £20, it’s also one of the best skincare products under £20. The brand does handy minis too, I often take the 30ml tube on holiday with me as nothing hydrates my skin better when I’m flying.