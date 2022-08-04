Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Remember when everyone became obsessed with double cleansing? No hardworking skincare routine would be seen dead without the two-step cleansing practice. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is arguably one of the best cleansing balms on the planet and is so often recommended as the first step in a double cleanse. But is it worth the hype and the £46 price tag?

As a beauty editor, this cleansing balm has been a regular in my beauty cupboard for years. However, it took a while to get there.

At first, even as a dry-skinned gal I was hesitant about using it as it seemed almost too rich and I was worried that it would sit on my skin and block my pores. But then I was convinced to try it and have never looked back. Not only did it open up my eyes to the benefit of cleansing balms, but it also made me appreciate Elemis for the genuinely brilliant brand that it is.

How does it work?

I like to pop a headband over my hairline to keep my hair from getting oily. Then I scoop up a little bit of the balm and work it into my dry, make-up-covered face. Make-up melts away before my eyes – even tough to remove waterproof formulas. I don’t like to rush this bit, I take my time and because of the high oil content it has a good amount of slip allowing for some facial massage too. Next up I add a little water, which turns the balm into a milk. Then I remove it all with a warm damp muslin, which has a slight texture to it that gives me a spot of exfoliation too.

Why is it so good?

The first thing that I notice, every single time that I use the balm, is how delicious it smells. It’s pure spa vibes – lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus. The other wonderful thing about it is how good it is at its job. It removes make-up so easily and breaks down the day’s dirt and grime on the skin. It’s a super-rich formula too, so when I’m cleaning my face at the end of the day, my skin never feels stripped. Also, I really love the tub. It looks smart on the bathroom shelf and it lasts for ages – a little goes a long way with this.

But really, the best thing about it is how it leaves skin looking and feeling. After every use, skin is left feeling super soft and 100% more glowy. Which is all any of us wants right?

Which skin types does it suit?

So, people with skin like me – dry and often dehydrated – will absolutely love it. But contrary to popular belief, if you have oily skin you too will see the benefits. I can’t tell you how many times I have recommended this to friends who are on the oilier side and they’ve point blank refused to use it because of how rich it is. But I’m here to tell you now that it won’t clog your pores and cause congestion. As long as you follow it up with a good foaming cleanser afterwards and a toner, you’ll be fine.

If you have sensitive skin, or a skin condition like rosacea, and prefer to use fragrance-free products you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a Naked version. In fact there are a couple of iterations of the now bestselling cleanser…

