We know exactly where to find the sold-out Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi drops, and we’re not gatekeeping our intel

Drunk Elephant fans, this exciting new launch isn’t one to miss. The brand consistently jets out TikTok-viral products which sell out almost instantly, so when we heard they’re having an immersive pop-up to celebrate their newest launch - the B-Goldi Bright drops - we wanted in.

The House of Goldi will be open from 6-8th October in central London, where you’ll be able to shop the full Drunk Elephant range (including the currently-unavailable D-Bronzi Anti Pollution Sunshine drops and O-Bloos Rosy Drops blush). There will be an exclusive stock drop of both available at the pop-up, so if you didn’t manage to buy the viral products before they sold out the first time, here’s your chance to snap them up. You'll also have access to D-Bronzi’s ‘little sister’, the new B-Goldi drops.

(Image credit: Drunk Elephant)

If that wasn’t enough, you can book yourself in for a range of workshops throughout the weekend, including yoga classes, sound bath sessions and a chance to meet TikTok sensation Sammi Jefocate. You’ll also get free samples and a complimentary pick from their charm bar. It’s the perfect way to incorporate some wellness into your weekend, really.

(Image credit: Drunk Elephant)

General access is free, so you can just turn up and enjoy the experience if you wish. But each bookable slot comes with a complimentary gift bag (including Drunk Life swag, minis and guaranteed stock availability on the D-Bronzi and B-Goldi drops). Plus you can use the cost of your workshop ticket towards a product purchase - it’s a win-win if you ask us!

(Image credit: Drunk Elephant)

Love a glowy finish that doesn’t make you look like a Christmas decoration? Then you'll adore this new illuminating serum. It’s packed full of skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide and mulberry leaf extract that help fade hyperpigmentation, dark spots and post-breakout marks.

Whilst the iconic D-Bronzi Anti Pollution Sunshine drops enhance the complexion with a sunkissed glow, the new B-Goldi formula provides a softer, golden wash of colour. It's the perfect way to add a touch of glow to autumn/winter skin.

The drops are available to shop on Space NK online, but for a chance to try the new launch IRL (along with the brand's existing sell-out products), we’d highly recommend checking out The House of Goldi pop-up next weekend.

The House of Goldi opens Friday October 6th - Sunday October 8th, from 10am to 6pm. 19 Greek Street, Soho, London, W1D 4DT.