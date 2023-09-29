We know exactly where to find the sold-out Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi drops, and we’re not gatekeeping our intel
…along with other TikTok-viral products and an exciting new launch
Drunk Elephant fans, this exciting new launch isn’t one to miss. The brand consistently jets out TikTok-viral products which sell out almost instantly, so when we heard they’re having an immersive pop-up to celebrate their newest launch - the B-Goldi Bright drops - we wanted in.
The House of Goldi will be open from 6-8th October in central London, where you’ll be able to shop the full Drunk Elephant range (including the currently-unavailable D-Bronzi Anti Pollution Sunshine drops and O-Bloos Rosy Drops blush). There will be an exclusive stock drop of both available at the pop-up, so if you didn’t manage to buy the viral products before they sold out the first time, here’s your chance to snap them up. You'll also have access to D-Bronzi’s ‘little sister’, the new B-Goldi drops.
If that wasn’t enough, you can book yourself in for a range of workshops throughout the weekend, including yoga classes, sound bath sessions and a chance to meet TikTok sensation Sammi Jefocate. You’ll also get free samples and a complimentary pick from their charm bar. It’s the perfect way to incorporate some wellness into your weekend, really.
General access is free, so you can just turn up and enjoy the experience if you wish. But each bookable slot comes with a complimentary gift bag (including Drunk Life swag, minis and guaranteed stock availability on the D-Bronzi and B-Goldi drops). Plus you can use the cost of your workshop ticket towards a product purchase - it’s a win-win if you ask us!
- You can book your slot for a Glow Yoga session here
- Book a Glow Sound Bath session here
- And book a slot to meet and mingle with Sammi Jefocate here
Love a glowy finish that doesn’t make you look like a Christmas decoration? Then you'll adore this new illuminating serum. It’s packed full of skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide and mulberry leaf extract that help fade hyperpigmentation, dark spots and post-breakout marks.
Whilst the iconic D-Bronzi Anti Pollution Sunshine drops enhance the complexion with a sunkissed glow, the new B-Goldi formula provides a softer, golden wash of colour. It's the perfect way to add a touch of glow to autumn/winter skin.
The drops are available to shop on Space NK online, but for a chance to try the new launch IRL (along with the brand's existing sell-out products), we’d highly recommend checking out The House of Goldi pop-up next weekend.
The House of Goldi opens Friday October 6th - Sunday October 8th, from 10am to 6pm. 19 Greek Street, Soho, London, W1D 4DT.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
