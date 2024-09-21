As a pregnant shopping editor, pregnancy massages have been my saving grace—these 5 are the best ever

I’m currently eight months pregnant, and now that I’m well into my third trimester I’ve come to realise that along with the glowing skin and thick, bouncy hair comes the occasional, less enjoyable physical symptom - including lower back pain, swollen ankles and fatigue. It’s crucial that you try to balance your stress levels during this unique time, and I’ve found that a brilliant way of relieving stress as well as some of the physical symptoms above is by having one of the best pregnancy massages.

As someone who loves to treat themselves to a luxurious facial , I was thrilled that pregnancy massages offered a pregnancy-safe alternative to my favourite spa treatments. Along with incorporating a new skincare routine using pregnancy-safe beauty products at home, I was keen to elevate my beauty routine with the best pregnancy massages.

I’ve been lucky enough to try a few out for myself and can personally attest to how they’re the most gentle yet effective way to nourish and soothe the body as it grows to accommodate a baby. They’re also just about the most relaxing thing I’ve ever experienced (I’ve been known to fall asleep ten times in the course of a single hour—true story).

Not only do pregnancy massages make excellent gifts for expectant mothers, they’re the perfect treat for yourself too. An ideal way to relax, unwind and gently ease pregnancy-related aches and pains. All pregnancy massages are, of course, pregnancy safe: using more gentle products and lighter pressure than your average massage, as well as making bump-friendly modifications where required. So, what should you expect before going into your first pregnancy massage?

What are the benefits of a pregnancy massage?

According to the lead therapist at Bamford Wellness Spa, there are a number of benefits of getting a regular pregnancy massage:

Reduction in neck, shoulder and rib pain and muscle tension

Easing of general pregnancy-related aches, pains and stresses in your lower back, hip and pelvis area

Encourages better sleep - especially in your third trimester

Reduction in stress hormones

Helps to lower blood pressure

Decreased fluid retention

Encourages better circulation

What to know before your pregnancy massage

Firstly, try to arrive 10-15 minutes before your appointment slot to allow for a quick bathroom break and let yourself get into a relaxed state.

Make sure you highlight any areas of concern prior to starting your massage - have you had much swelling in your ankles? Are your wrists or lower back particularly painful this week? Do you have an old injury that’s become hyper sensitive? Let your therapist know.

Wear loose clothing that’s easy to take off and you don’t mind potentially getting some oil on.

You will most likely have to remove everything except underwear—most places provide disposable pants that can be worn alone or over your own.

During the massage, you will likely be given a pregnancy pillow to support your body while you lay on your side, and given plenty of time to turn over. If at any point during your massage you’re asked to lay on your back, your therapist should elevate the top half of your bed so you’re not laying completely flat on your back.

Make sure you stay hydrated afterwards - especially after a massage that focuses specifically on lymphatic drainage.

Don’t carry heavy bags or plan a tiring day after your massage - aside from the fact that you might affect any realignment your masseuse has performed, this is meant to be a relaxing experience - don’t counteract that. In my experience, it’s best to book your massage at the end of the day or on a day off.

As mentioned, I’ve had a few pregnancy massages recently, so if you’re keen to book yourself - or somebody else—in, I’ve rounded up the best below:

The 5 best pregnancy massages of 2024:

1. The Pregnancy Massage @ Bamford Wellness Spa, Brompton Cross

(Image credit: Bamford)

Need to knows

Best for: a luxurious experience

Brand used: Bamford

Location: Bamford Wellness Spa, Brompton Cross London

Duration: 60 mins

Price: £150

Click here for more information

Review

If you’re after a truly luxurious treat, look no further than Bamford Wellness Spa. From the moment I stepped through the door of the light, airy Bamford store upstairs (complete with chic Scandi-style decor) I felt instantly more relaxed. This was only heightened when I swept down the staircase to the dimmed basement spa. My treatment room - a serene space complete with a separate changing room and toilet - was decorated exactly how my dream bathroom would be. I’m talking limewash walls and warm atmosphere lighting. I was almost tempted to ask my therapist for the name of the interior designer.

Once I was settled, a full-body massage ensued, which could be tailored to suit my desired level of intensity - soft, medium or firm. Like most of the full body pregnancy massages I’ve tried, my therapist asked me to lay on one side, and massaged half my back, one arm and leg before turning over to complete the other side. I then laid on my back so she could massage my feet after cleaning them with a warm damp towel.

Throughout the massage, she used Bamford’s calendula oil —which smells incredible, can be used on babies too and bought in the shop upstairs. From the dimmed room to the soothing scent of the product used, this entire experience was incredibly relaxing, I think I fell asleep about five times. Do note that your therapist will apply oil to your feet - this was removed from my soles afterward with a hot towel, but is something to note if your balance isn’t great or if you’re wearing sandals with slippery soles.

I left the spa feeling well and truly relaxed, the medium level of pressure applied was just enough to relieve my backache and swelling without feeling too intense.

Shop Bamford

Bamford B Vibrant Tonifying Body Oil £47 at Space NK

2. The Mother to Be Spa Day @ Bokeh Spa by Montcalm East

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Need to knows

Best for: easing knots and tension

Location: Bokeh Spa by Montcalm East, Shoreditch London

Duration: 55 minutes

Price: £155

Click here for more information

Review

Dubbed one of the UK’s best spas for expectant mothers by SpaSeekers.com , I knew I had to try out the pregnancy massage at contemporary Bokeh Spa. The Mother to Be Spa Day, which can be booked through the SpaSeekers website is truly excellent value for money if you want a full-day treat - complete with refreshments on arrival, four hours use of the leisure facilities, a three-course tasting menu lunch and a treatment of your choice.

Naturally, I went for the pregnancy massage, which was a full-body experience. My therapist used grapeseed oil for the entire duration of my massage, which left my skin feeling hydrated and super soft. As I was feeling particularly tense, I asked her to apply medium pressure, and if you’re after a massage to really get out deep knots and tension, this massage did just that. Needless to say, I left the treatment room feeling energised and uplifted.

Shop the massage oil

3. The Elemis Expert™ Peaceful Pregnancy Massage @ The House of Elemis

(Image credit: Virgin Experience Days)

Need to knows

Best for: a hydrating and soothing effect

Brand used: Elemis

Location: The House of Elemis, Mayfair London

Duration: 60 min

Price: £130

Click here for more information

Review

Let me set the scene of my Elemis massage: it was pouring with rain and surprisingly dark for a summer evening. I'd just had a nightmare of a journey from the office when I turned down a narrow side street and was welcomed by the warm, bright windows of the House of Elemis. This might sound a little dramatic but what can I say, I’m a writer, and the welcome I received from the entire Elemis team was just as warm and soothing—as was the massage that ensued.

If you’re as much a fan of Elemis skincare as I am, this massage is an excellent choice - complete with skincare-focused products which aim to soothe and hydrate your body as it grows to accommodate your baby. During my full-body massage, my therapist used pregnancy-safe aromatic products to soothe the mind as well as the body (which was exactly what I needed after the downpour fiasco). Oh, and I was kept well supported throughout by the most comfortable pregnancy pillow I’ve ever tried. I left the treatment room feeling incredibly relaxed, with deeply nourished skin to boot. A travel-sized gift is included in the Virgin Experience Days package, so this makes for a truly indulgent treat.

Shop Elemis

4. The Ultimate Mum-to Be Massage @ the St Pancras Spa

(Image credit: St Pancras Spa)

Need to knows

Best for: pressure point massage

Brand used: Aromatherapy Associates

Location: The St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, King’s Cross London

Duration: 60/ 90 mins

Price: £140/ £190

Click here for more information

Review

Set in the serene St Pancras Spa in the heart of London’s King’s Cross, this is the perfect pregnancy massage if you’re looking for somewhere centrally located and easy to get to. The massage itself uses products from Aromatherapy Associates—one of my go-to brands for the most soothing wellbeing products. Highlights were the rose body oil (which smelled utterly divine) and a refreshing mist applied afterwards.

I had a full-body massage (which can be extended to 90 minutes to include a luxurious facial). My therapist used a traditional aromatherapy pressure point massage technique to help relieve stress and tension in my body without applying undue pressure to areas that become particularly sensitive during pregnancy. I left the treatment room feeling well and truly relaxed.

Shop Aromatherapy Associates

Aromatherapy Associates Rose Bath and Shower Oil £58 at John Lewis

5. ESPA Maternity Massage @ ESPA Life at Corinthia

(Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

Need to knows

Best for: a personalised massage

Brand used: ESPA

Location: The Corinthia London Hotel, Embankment London

Duration: 90 mins

Price: £295

Click here for more information

Review

This massage might be a little pricier than some others on the list, but it’s a truly luxurious and tailored experience - personalised to suit your needs and stage of pregnancy. Only the most gentle ESPA products were used throughout the 90-minute massage—which included a back exfoliation, focused body massage and invigorating scalp massage.

For me, a real highlight was the incredible spa, which you should be sure to explore if you’re able. It’s a bit of a hypnotic maze, which you can truly get lost in—discovering new spots to relax in at every turn, having a quick snack or basking in the warm pools as you go. This is the perfect warming treat now that the weather is getting cooler.

Shop ESPA

ESPA Restorative Bath and Body Oil £36 at Lookfantastic

Special mention: The Wildsmith New Life Facial at Fortnum & Mason

(Image credit: Wildsmith)

Need to knows

Best for: a soothing pregnancy-safe facial

Brand used: Wildsmith

Location: Fortnum & Mason, Knightsbridge London (also: Liberty of London, The Bothy and Heckfield Place)

Duration: 60/ 90 mins

Click here for more information

Review

Okay, this isn't technically a pregnancy massage, but I had to give the Wildsmith New Life facial a special mention. I’d been missing my favourite me-time spa treat, so I was thrilled that I could still indulge in a pregnancy-safe facial. Wildsmith is one of my favourite skincare brands, and I was assured that the natural ingredient-rich products would all be safe to use while pregnant. My skin is quite reactive, acne and redness-prone on any given day, but has become particularly sensitive during pregnancy, so I thoroughly enjoyed this gorgeously soothing facial.

Set in the heart of the west end (I had mine in Fortnum & Mason), it was the perfect relaxing start to my packed birthday schedule. My skin positively glowed afterwards—so much so that I didn’t even apply any make-up for the full day of eating, shopping and theatre-going ahead.

Shop Wildsmith

Wildsmith Hand and Body Duo Set £65 at Liberty

What spa treatments should be avoided during pregnancy? There are a few spa treatments - including steam rooms, saunas and more conventional full-body massages - that should be avoided during pregnancy. Jason Goldberg, Director at SpaSeekers.com , comments: “Spas generally may also not offer treatments such as scrubs or wraps during pregnancy, as a precaution. This is because the skin is often more sensitive during pregnancy. In addition, active ingredients (such as lavender, for example) are common in treatments and can be thought to bring on labour for some people—so are avoided as a precaution.”

He continues “If you’re unsure about which treatments might be right for you, it’s always worth checking in with your health professionals and the spa staff ahead of booking in, so you know exactly what’s involved in the treatment.” For this reason, it’s always important to notify your therapist of your pregnancy before your treatment has started (especially if not booking a treatment specific to pregnancy).