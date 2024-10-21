It's the must-have beauty editor brand that I guarantee you will instantly fall in love with - these are the best Kate Somerville products
Kate Somerville is one of those trusted brands where everything is super efficacious and a worthy addition to your skincare routine. Founded and developed by skin expert Somerville, the line is perhaps best known for its game-changing Exfolikate - an exfoliating treatment that's a favourite of A-listers such as Megan Markle and Drew Barrymore. So beloved is the treatment, it has since sparked a whole line of Exfolikate-inspired products, including some for the body, too.
Then there's the eponymous Goat's Milk collection, which features a cleanser and moisturiser, with the latest addition to the line-up: a body lotion.
Want to get to know the brand more? Here's what you should be buying.
Arguably Somerville's most iconic range, the Goat's Milk collection is ideal for skin that's a little stressed. Harnessing the power of soothing goats milk, this cleanser calms and nourishes, meaning it's particularly good for dry and sensitive skin. The creamy texture makes it a fully decadent experience, too. It's worth mentioning that the Goat's Milk range is so popular that fans have been pleading for a body lotion and earlier this year Somerville answered their prayers - the body cream provides instant nourishment to the skin. You can buy the body lotion as part of a set with the cleanser.
An icon for a reason, this is one of the best exfoliators out there. Designed to be left on for two minutes, it utilises pineapple, papaya and pumpkin enzymes to slough away dead skin. The combination of Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) and Lactic Acid (PHA) works to unveil a radiant glow and healthier skin on the whole. Like a super speedy at-home facial. The gritty dark green paste takes some getting used to - it's an incredibly punchy formula so can cause some stinging. But if you follow the instructions and use it wisely, I promise you'll never look back.
This is one of the best frills-free, does-it-all moisturisers that's designed to work for everyone. It's well tolerated by skin that's ultra-dry or sensitive, just as much as those who have combination-oily skin, like I do. The calming goat's milk envelops skin in moisture and soothes beautifully. Plus, the pump applicator means a hygienic, simple application process every time. If you have rosacea, this is an ultra soothing day and night cream that helps to calm irritation.
For skin that's overwhelmed, this serum is a must. If you've overused your acids and retinoids and found that your skin moisture barrier is in trouble (you may be experiencing breakouts, dry spells or redness), you'll want to invest in ingredients that can repair that delicate barrier. These include things like ceramides and omega-rich fatty acids; both of which this bottle contains. Skin feels soothed and less irritated in an instant, too.
The brand's latest launch, this game-changing retinal boasts the effects of your average retinoid – and then some. Targeting fine lines and wrinkles, along with breakouts and acne, this potent serum can actually be used daily (but if you're new to retinoids, it's recommended you start slowly with several times a week at first). To ensure skin is still kept bouncy and smooth, the formula also contains hydrators such as hyaluronic acid too, meaning the best of both worlds. I've been using this for about two months and love the clarity that it has given to my skin. It has become a regular fixture in my nighttime routine, and then in the mornings I've been using the DeliKate® Recovery Serum with my vitamin C serum. Not because it has caused any bad reactions, but to me they work beautifully in conjunction.
While face scrubs are less common nowadays (in their place stands chemical exfoliants, which are less damaging for delicate facial skin), sometimes you just need a good body scrub. This one contains the same incredible ingredients from the brand's Exfolikate face treatment, meaning limbs are left ultra-soft and smooth, as well as glowing and radiant. It's a brilliant product to use in the summer to prep your skin ahead of tanning or to just give your limbs a natural boost. But I also love using it in the middle of winter, when my body occasionally needs reviving from the depths of the cold weather.
