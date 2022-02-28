Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A no-brainer really

It’s one of those iconic products that we genuinely don’t know what we did before we had it. Kate Somerville’s ExfoliKate Intensive Treatment (from £24 at Cult Beauty) is a punchy skin transformer that has been dubbed ‘The Hollywood 2-minute Facial’. We fell in love with the dual-action chemical and physical exfoliator, and we are pleased to exclusively announce the launch of the body version.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Treatment is much like the brand’s #1 bestseller – it pairs a triple action exfoliation (lactic & salicylic acid, fruit enzymes, and pumice) with skin-restoring ingredients to reveal soft and radiant skin.

We always used to use the original Intensive Treatment in the shower to help tackle back acne, and now we won’t need to. Using this body scrub two to three times a week should leave the skin on your body more hydrated, more radiant, and smoother. It’s also said to help with firmness too, which is always a lovely bonus.

‘For the ultimate skin-transforming experience, use the body polish in the shower first,’ says Kate Somerville. ‘After your shower, apply Dry Skin Saver for better absorption of hydration and visibly soothed, smooth results all over.’

Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver, £48 | Cult Beauty

You can use this cream anywhere on your body, it’s lightweight enough to even work on your face and lips. The combination of the new Body Scrub and this hydrator will transform your skin. You’ll never look back. View Deal

The timing is perfect, as we head into warmer weather the need to tackle dry elbows, rough knees, and flaky skin suddenly becomes more important. Soon we’ll be wearing the best sandals and trying to remember how to apply self-tan. This is the perfect way to prep skin ahead of spring and summer to give yourself an all-over glow.

The clinical study results prove just how exciting this product is. 94% of people said that after one use skin was baby-soft, 97% said that after just one week of using the product they noticed that their skin was more radiant and hydrated, and 97% also said that bumps and rough patches were a thing of the past after a week.

If you’ve not tried the original…

We’re pretty sure we’ll soon be thinking how we ever coped without this for so long too.