The best cleansing balms for make-up removal and a deep cleanse

Keep calm and use a balm

You know you take your skincare seriously and are officially an adult when you actually look forward to washing your face in the evenings. And when you enjoy washing your face, the best cleansing balms should most definitely be on your radar.

Cleansing balms can be used on most different skin types, so long as they are non-comedogenic, but they are particularly good if your skin is on the drier side as they can be nice and nourishing to the skin.

‘Cleansing balms, such as Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, are great for dry skin types,’ says London-based Consultant Dermatologist and the author of The Skincare Bible, Dr Anjali Mahto. ‘Once massaged into the skin, they work to dislodge any make-up, pollution or sunscreen that is left on the skin.’

Similar to cleansing oil, cleansing balms are great at removing tough eye make-up, and usually go on to dry skin, before emulsifying with water and rinsing away as a milky residue. It’s these excellent make-up removing properties that make them a great first step in your double cleansing routine.

‘Double cleansing involves using a cleansing oil, balm or micellar water to break down make-up, SPF and sebum on the surface of your skin first, then following it with a deeper water-based cleanse,’ explains Dr Anjali. ‘This removes sweat, bacteria and old skin cells. A second round of cleansing will clean much deeper into the pores to remove any impurities.’

Some of the beauty market’s most popular choices are the aforementioned Clinique, as well as the Emma Hardie and Elemis cleansing balms. Armed with a hot flannel, your skin will be left feeling clean and soft after cleansing, whichever you choose to buy.

Ready to shop for your new favourite cleanser? Keep scrolling for the Marie Claire edit of the best money can buy.