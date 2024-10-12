Some people prefer to use a moisturiser that you can use both in the day and the night, whilst others (like myself) prefer a separate night cream that specifically works alongside your nighttime routine. Traditionally night creams are richer and even more hydrating that the ones that you use in the day, but that doesn't suit everyone. There are now some brilliant formulas out there that deliver the boost of hydration and nourishment but in a lightweight cream. One of those products is the Shani Darden Peptide Hydration Cream.

I first discovered this product when I was going through a terrible retinol purge. My skin was in a bad way - not only was I experiencing mild acne, but it also was so dry it was flaking, red and really sensitive in areas. I wasn't going to stop using my tretinoin (prescription-strength retinoid), because I knew that the reaction would eventually pass and I just had to be patient. What I needed was something I could apply after that would prevent the retinol from further drying out my skin and breaking me out. Shani Darden's offering is perfect, as it locks in moisture without feeling too heavy on the skin.

What is so good about the Shani Darden Peptide Hydration Cream?

As mentioned, it's the unique formulation of this that makes it so special. The cream contains a number of ingredients that mean it's ultra-hydrating and soothing on the skin, much like a far richer cream. Most notably, there are peptides, ceramides and squalane: all of which are essential for maintaining and aiding in recovery for that all-important skin moisture barrier. Then there's niacinamide for soothing, and hydrosella for even further added hydration. These ingredients all help the skin to repair and restore hydration levels, locking in everything that's come before them. This means the cream helps to act as an essential last step to support serums and oils used earlier in your regime.

While the ingredients list ensures skin will get all the nourishment it needs, the texture of this cream means it's suitable for all skin types – not just those who are very dry. Instead of the classic thick, occlusive cream we all associate with night creams, this is light and sinks in beautifully. It's what I would call a (non-sticky) gel-lotion.

Lastly, there's the packaging; it may sound silly, but one of the most important factors for me with any kind of moisturiser is the packaging - for practical reasons. I am a long-time wearer of long BIAB nails, meaning anything that comes in a pot is an instant no for me. I have to really love a product to scoop it out like that. Not only does the pump mechanism make it easy to apply with my nails, it's also more hygienic, faff-free and means you never waste product as it distributes the right amount in a couple of pumps.

Who is this night cream best suited to?

I really do believe it would work for every skin type. I usually have combination-oily skin, and because it's so lightweight I haven't had any issues. I've always struggled to find something that will feel refreshing and soothing on itchy, irritated skin when I go through these dry spells, and as I mentioned, it's great for that too.

Use this as your final step in your nighttime routine, on tops of serums and/or oils. It works brilliantly with other actives such as AHAs (as well as retinols), as its ingredients list neutralises any sensitivity these may cause.

At £55, I think this is the perfect mid-range night cream, and one I'd recommend to anyone.