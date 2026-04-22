Would You Let a Robot Do Your Lashes? AI Is Entering the Beauty Chair

Technology and AI: it's everywhere in beauty these days, right? From personalised perfumes generated by algorithms to 'dermatologists' powered by artificial intelligence, we're officially living in the future. But a robot doing your eyelashes? That still seems light-years ahead.

However, this is exactly what new beauty tech brand LUUM is doing, and they're ready to revolutionise the way we get our lashes done. Here's what you need to know: if you can try it yourself, and what respected lash experts actually think.

What is the concept?

LUUM was founded by Nathan Harding, a roboticist who had previously worked on human exoskeletons to aid recovery from spinal cord injuries. After discovering how 'traditional' lash extensions worked, he decided to enter the beauty industry, aiming to make the process more efficient with the help of a robotic machine.

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The process is fascinating; in a 50-minute appointment, clients receive a full set of lashes applied by robotics. They can choose from three looks (The Uplift, The Glam Out and The Full Glam Out), which gradually increase in lift and drama. They then choose between 'everyday' and 'extra' lengths for a personalised experience.

The machine works with two wands that look a bit like tweezers, and act as hands would in 'traditional' appointments. The robot uses AI, and something called 'computer vision,' which means it 'sees' a client’s eyelashes on a micro scale and reacts in real time to movements or environmental changes," according to the brand's website.

For a visual, LUUM's Instagram has plenty of videos you can watch that clearly show the machine at work—it's undeniably pretty cool.

Where can you try it?

Think LUUM sounds cool? I've got some bad news for you: the service is currently only available in the US. It's popped up at Nordstrom and Ulta stores in New York, California and Texas so far, with further expansion across the country looking likely (they already have a 'coming soon' notice for Illinois.

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No word yet on the UK presence, but I'd argue there's definitely scope for a service like this, as we don't currently have one.

What do lash experts think?

The benefits of a lash experience like this include shorter appointment times and potentially more precise results each time. However, there could be concerns about both safety and moral implications for working lash techs.

For Emmy Clayton, expert lash & brow artist, seeing LUUM for the first time was a shock. "My first reaction, if I'm being real, was that it looks terrifying. It's a machine applying something to the human body, and in 2026, that still isn't something we're conditioned to see as normal. Anyone around my age (I'm 35) is probably going to have an immediate Final Destination moment. There's a scene with a sun bed... I'll say no more." IYKYK.

Brow and lash expert Shavata Singh also said the idea initially felt a little "daunting" to her: "The idea of a robot performing such a delicate, close-to-the-eye treatment is naturally quite intimidating."

However, both experts – after looking into the brand and the process further – ended up offering somewhat positive commentary, particularly regarding safety issues. "Once you actually understand the mechanics of how it works, that fear [of it being like a Final Destination movie] shifts pretty quickly. The applicator is magnetic, so if it comes into contact with the skin, it simply releases. The more you look at it, the more you can see the safety features built in. It's clearly been rigorously developed." She therefore says she believes it's safe. "There's a trained lash technician present throughout the appointment, and a brand like Nordstrom simply would not have this in their stores if it hadn't been tested extensively; their reputation is on the line as much as LUUM."

It's worth noting that the brand makes it clear that safety is at the forefront of their venture: more specifically, the robot has been designed with super-lightweight wands that are gentle for human application and sensitive to any change in pressure.

Singh also points out that "both humans and machines carry some level of risk. Even experienced technicians can make mistakes, just as technology can have faults." She does, however, note that "the human touch brings intuition, adaptability, and immediate response to a client’s comfort or any issues that arise during treatment. Without that, there is a question mark around how effectively a machine can respond in real time to unexpected situations."

Singh adds that while the robot lash machine could make extensions more accessible to everyone, she has reservations: "The artistry, judgement, and personalisation that a therapist brings simply can’t be fully replicated by a machine." For this reason, she doesn't think it'll ever replace skilled lash technicians – and the increasing concern may be if it ever should.

While the promise of quicker, more accessible lash extensions is appealing (and the world of AI and new technologies in beauty can feel exciting), human lash experts have spent hours upon hours training, and know their clients better than anyone (or anything). We shouldn't ever reach a stage with robotics, machinery, and AI where experts like this are losing their jobs to the competition. "The human eye and hand will always have more creative range than the technology is currently capable of," concludes Clayton.

LUUM was contacted to comment for this article, but the brand has not yet responded.