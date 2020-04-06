How to remove eyelash extensions at home (safely)

Can't get to the salon? Here's how to remove lash extensions without damaging your real ones

Let’s not beat about the bush here – if you get your lashes done, right now you just can’t have them removed by a professional. So while we’re in lockdown, you no doubt want to know how to remove eyelash extensions yourself.

Normally, having these removed by a professional is a must to avoid damaging your own natural lashes. The last thing you want is to pull those out, too.

As that’s currently not possible, though, we spoke to Blink Brow Bar‘s head of education, Jaimineey Patel, to find out how to remove them yourself as safely as possible.

Keep reading for the dos and don’ts of at-home lash removal. And once your extensions are completely gone, be sure to use a lash growth serum to help get your natural lashes back on track.

How to remove eyelash extensions at home

‘Ideally, it’s best to have your lash extensions removed professionally to avoid any discomfort and prevent loss of your natural lashes,’ Jaimineey explains. ‘But, if you can’t get yourself to your lash technician, then first things first, you must avoid picking or pulling at them – however tempting this may be!

‘It requires patience, but the safest option is to allow the lashes to fall out naturally. This is the best way for removal at home – apply mascara by day and lash oil by night to the lashes, as you normally would. As you cleanse your lashes, the falsies will naturally fall away.

‘If you don’t wear mascara, you can use lash oil morning and evening.’

Which oil should you use to remove eyelash extensions?

‘Oil-wise I would recommend almond oil and those found in the BBB London Luscious Lash Oil (£24), such as castor, Jojoba and apricot kernel oil. While naturally breaking down the lash glue, the oils will also condition, hydrate and strengthen your own lashes,’ Jaimineey continues.

‘Castor oil hydrates and is known to strengthen and encourage lash growth, while jojoba oil works its magic to nourish and hydrate brittle, thin lashes and give them a lustrous shine.’

Can you use Vaseline to remove eyelash extensions?

‘In terms of lash removal, Vaseline is a no-go. It won’t do anything as it absorbs natural oils and acts as a barrier.’

There you have it; with a little patience and oil, your lashes will come loose in no time.