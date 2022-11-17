I swear by this Revlon tool for my frizzy hair, and it's currently in the Black Friday sale
Save over £20!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Black Friday (opens in new tab) sales have started early this year, and I'm already thinking about what I want to buy. For me, the sale period is the perfect time to invest in those more expensive items that have been on your wish list for years.
I've been wanting a new hair tool for a while now to help tackle my frizzy locks, and after trying out the Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus, this blow dry brush is going straight in my basket. The best news? It's just gone into the sale, with over £20 off.
Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus, was £69.99 now £46.66 | Boots (opens in new tab)
Save over £20 on this popular Revlon hair tool and say hello to your best hair yet.
The One-Step Volumiser Plus is a new and improved version of the original Revlon bestseller (that went viral btw), and comes with an oval head to help add volume while drying your hair. I was worried about using this on my own hair as it's quite thick already, but it's also great at smoothing frizz and giving the perfect bouncy blow dry. Just check out the results in this TikTok video below!
@julissa_guillen (opens in new tab) ♬ U RIGHT X LUXURIOUS - Baby Q💖 (opens in new tab)
In my opinion, this tool is one of the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives. It comes with four heat settings, including a cold setting that can be used to lock in the style. The ceramic titanium barrel also provides even heat distribution, which helps to reduce damage. Win win.
If you don't manage to get it before it sells out, don't fear, as Amazon are also offering the tool at a discounted price. Just keep on scrolling...
Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus, was £58.99 now £46.66 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon are also offering 21% off this Black Friday, but be quick, as I doubt this deal will be around for long.
So, what are you waiting for?
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
These are the sweet old fashioned baby names set to make a comeback
Classic and cute!
By Dionne Brighton
-
The Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deals you won't want to miss this year
A Hotel Chocolat Black Friday sale means one thing: it's time to get that Velvetiser
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
As COP27 draws to a close - why intersectional environmentalism needs to be on your radar
Plus, the link between climate change, activism, racism and privilege.
By Ally Head
-
I just got over 50% off this hair removal device - tomorrow there won't be a hair left on my body
Over 50% is an absolute belter of a discount
By Katie Thomas
-
Olaplex Black Friday offers: you can currently save over £30 on these bestselling products
Hello healthy hair!
By Grace Lindsay
-
Foreo Black Friday 2022: how to get a discount on the popular skincare devices
The Foreo Black Friday sale is always a corker!
By Becky Fearn
-
Everything we know so far about the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale
We look forward to this every single year
By Katie Thomas
-
The Sephora Black Friday sale has started, and I'm adding these products to my basket ASAP
The discounts are too good to miss
By Grace Lindsay
-
Black Friday beauty advent calendars 2022: These calendars are all on sale right now
There's something for everyone...
By Grace Lindsay
-
Jo Malone Black Friday: Everything we know, including where to shop early offers
More Pomegranate Noir? We're totally game
By Becky Fearn
-
5 Cyber Monday sale palettes to snap up for festive party season
Because all that glitters IS gold
By Becky Fearn