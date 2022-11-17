I swear by this Revlon tool for my frizzy hair, and it's currently in the Black Friday sale

The Black Friday (opens in new tab) sales have started early this year, and I'm already thinking about what I want to buy. For me, the sale period is the perfect time to invest in those more expensive items that have been on your wish list for years.

I've been wanting a new hair tool for a while now to help tackle my frizzy locks, and after trying out the Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus, this blow dry brush is going straight in my basket. The best news? It's just gone into the sale, with over £20 off.

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus, was £69.99 now £46.66 | Boots (opens in new tab) Save over £20 on this popular Revlon hair tool and say hello to your best hair yet.

The One-Step Volumiser Plus is a new and improved version of the original Revlon bestseller (that went viral btw), and comes with an oval head to help add volume while drying your hair. I was worried about using this on my own hair as it's quite thick already, but it's also great at smoothing frizz and giving the perfect bouncy blow dry. Just check out the results in this TikTok video below!

In my opinion, this tool is one of the best Dyson Airwrap alternatives. It comes with four heat settings, including a cold setting that can be used to lock in the style. The ceramic titanium barrel also provides even heat distribution, which helps to reduce damage. Win win.

If you don't manage to get it before it sells out, don't fear, as Amazon are also offering the tool at a discounted price. Just keep on scrolling...

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus, was £58.99 now £46.66 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon are also offering 21% off this Black Friday, but be quick, as I doubt this deal will be around for long.

